AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Priority Target Tabs Maryland as the Favorite

AhmedGhafir

Maryland hosted fast-rising Flowers (Md.) defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote for an unofficial back on March 8, his lone visit this cycle. A day later, the Terps’ staff followed through with an offer to become the third power five team to join the chase, joining Pitt and Syracuse.

Fast-forward to now, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior lineman is up to 15 verbal offers as he heads into summer. Boston College, NC State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech were just a handful of programs to follow suit, but Akingbesote tells AllTerrapins that it is Maryland that’s recruiting him hardest. It’s a big reason why Akinbesote confirmed that Maryland is his favorite.

“I feel comfortable, I feel me around them. I just have a real good relationship with coach [Elijah] Brooks and coach [Brian] Williams,” Akinbesote told AllTerrapins in an interview. “We’ve gotten on the phone and talked about football, life, so it’s been good.”

Maryland’s defensive line haul this cycle has elevated the Terps’ pass-rush for the future and Akinbesote has taken note. Maryland already has a pair of four-star defensive tackles committed in St. John’s (DC) Taizse Johnson and Quince Orchard (Md.) Marcus Bradley. Akingbesote added the program-changing defensive line haul doesn’t deter his interest in Maryland, rather reinforces his belief to play with elite incoming talent.

“I don’t think anyone in college football could block all three of us, so that appeals to me.”

Akingbesote does not have a set timeline for a decision as he and his family analyze his suitors. The athletic, long-armed defensive tackle saw a big boost in his 247Sports ranking on Wednesday, jumping to the nation’s ninth-best defensive tackle as he sits as the state’s fourth-best player.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
MDPHD
MDPHD

This would be a great addition. In past seasons, teams could score at will against us and we couldn't put any pressure on the QBs of good teams.

superbigtime
superbigtime

This would be a great pickup if it happens. Hopefully Maryland can wrap this one up soon. Also hopefully they can get Carroll as well.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

Gary Williams still remembers what he considers his biggest recruiting miss

Victor Oladipo was the first name to come to mind for Gary Williams when asked about his biggest recruiting miss.

Josh Stirn

Head coach Andre Kates, alum break down what made National Christian Academy's success possible.

Head coach Andre Kates and several former and current players talk about how the program built their success.

AhmedGhafir

by

Haliganbar1

Breaking down top five QB-WR duos in Maryland football history.

Taking a look at the top offensive duos in the football program's history.

AhmedGhafir

by

Mulligan

Former linebacker Bryce Brand announces his next stop.

Former JACK linebacker Bryce Brand will spend his final two years of eligibility in Morgantown, West Virginia.

AhmedGhafir

Terps trying to use Marial connection to add NBA prospect

Terps trying to use Chol Marial connection to add NBA prospect Both Gach.

Josh Stirn

"Lightning and thunder" now headed to College Park

Terps get a great set of complimentary backs as the local recruiting efforts soar.

AhmedGhafir

Cornerback Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from Terps

Top Maryland target Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from the local school, talks commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland

Terps have their first 2021 commit in from familiar grounds.

AhmedGhafir

2022 Northwest wide receiver sees recruitment skyrocket

13 offers in four days for rising junior.

AhmedGhafir

by

Mulligan