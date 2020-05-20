Priority Target Tabs Maryland as the Favorite

Maryland hosted fast-rising Flowers (Md.) defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote for an unofficial back on March 8, his lone visit this cycle. A day later, the Terps’ staff followed through with an offer to become the third power five team to join the chase, joining Pitt and Syracuse.

Fast-forward to now, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior lineman is up to 15 verbal offers as he heads into summer. Boston College, NC State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech were just a handful of programs to follow suit, but Akingbesote tells AllTerrapins that it is Maryland that’s recruiting him hardest. It’s a big reason why Akinbesote confirmed that Maryland is his favorite.

“I feel comfortable, I feel me around them. I just have a real good relationship with coach [Elijah] Brooks and coach [Brian] Williams,” Akinbesote told AllTerrapins in an interview. “We’ve gotten on the phone and talked about football, life, so it’s been good.”

Maryland’s defensive line haul this cycle has elevated the Terps’ pass-rush for the future and Akinbesote has taken note. Maryland already has a pair of four-star defensive tackles committed in St. John’s (DC) Taizse Johnson and Quince Orchard (Md.) Marcus Bradley. Akingbesote added the program-changing defensive line haul doesn’t deter his interest in Maryland, rather reinforces his belief to play with elite incoming talent.

“I don’t think anyone in college football could block all three of us, so that appeals to me.”

Akingbesote does not have a set timeline for a decision as he and his family analyze his suitors. The athletic, long-armed defensive tackle saw a big boost in his 247Sports ranking on Wednesday, jumping to the nation’s ninth-best defensive tackle as he sits as the state’s fourth-best player.