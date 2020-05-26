Priority Target Set to Announce on Tuesday

Flowers defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote is set to announce his commitment on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive tackle was set to release a top seven earlier this month as the interior lineman became a fast-rising prospect this spring. After focusing on basketball as an underclassman, Akingbesote suited up for his first season of high school football this past fall and showed off his quick feet and agility on the gridiron.

Following the January open period, the offers came pouring in as Pittsburgh became the first school to join the mix. Maryland, meanwhile, had hosted the local lineman on March 8 and extended an offer a day later after running backs coach Elijah Brooks spearheaded his recruitment. Akingbesote transferred from DeMatha to Flowers, giving the two the connection, while defensive line coach Brian Williams helped make the fast-rising prospect a top target.

As Boston College, NC State, Oklahoma and South Carolina were among the handful to throw their hat in the ring, it was the Terps that were most persistent and remain consistent to-date as he confirmed with AllTerrapins last week that Maryland is the leader.

“I feel comfortable, I feel me around them. I just have a real good relationship with coach [Elijah] Brooks and coach [Brian] Williams,” Akinbesote told AllTerrapins in an interview. “We’ve gotten on the phone and talked about football, life, so it’s been good.”

Maryland’s haul along the defensive line has been among the nation’s best this cycle as Quince Orchard (Md.) duo Demeioun Robinson and Marcus Bradley join St. John’s (DC) Taizse Johnson and St. Frances (Md.) defensive end Zion Shockley.