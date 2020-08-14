Wolff Hopeful for Senior Season Ahead of Friday's Vote

Tight end Weston Wolff has been and lifting with his Venice High School (FL) teammates as they are expected to begin practice on August 24. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athletic tight end has spent the last few months refining his technique as a receiving tight end, but he will await confirmation from Florida High School Athletic Association on Friday as they’re set to decide on whether practice will still begin in just ten days.

“Right now, we’re planning on starting on the 24 and we’re ready and it’s kind of unpredictable what they decide,” Wolff told All Terrapins. “The uncertainty is what’s really frustrating, just not knowing what’s going on, but at least they haven’t come out and said they cancelled the season.”

Wolff is hopeful that plans for a senior season remain on course as he expects to enroll early at Maryland, but he’s kept an open line of communication with the staff about the coming months. “I haven’t set anything in stone because we don’t know 100% what’s going on, but I’ve talked to the coaches and they said they’d be lenient about if we have our season, I’ll try and finish up my season in high school and getting to college whenever I can. Still trying to enroll early if that’s possible.”

If he does play, Wolff will be ready to show himself as an even more lethal weapon in the passing game. His slender frame allows Wolff to be fluid in the open field where he showed good separation a year ago to solidify himself as a downfield threat. Wolff will get a chance to do exactly that in College Park where he can line up at both tight end or check out into the slot.

“I’ve worked a lot more out of the slot because I played a lot of split out. Just try and practice as much as I can running routes out of the slot where I’ll probably be playing most in college. That’s a little different technique but that’s the main thing I’ve tried to improve the last few months.”

Wolff has also taken advantage of the last few months to get closer with his future teammates in College Park as the Terps are up to 19 commitments in the 2021 class.

“Me and [tight end coach Mike Miller] talk a couple times a week, have a great relationship so it’s going good. Got a chance to know a few of the players, got to know some of the other kids that’re committed in the class so definitely feels more like a family the last couple months. Obviously missed the official visit in June but hope to get back up there with my family.”

A big caveat to the 2021 cycle is whether the NCAA will proceed with the early signing period due to the ongoing dead period imposed in mid-March. Wolff was able to check out Maryland in March with his brother, Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff, but getting his parents up to College Park remains a focus.

“I plan on signing in the early signing period. I’m 100% decided on Maryland but my family would like to get up and see hopefully before January, just hoping to get back up there before I sign.”