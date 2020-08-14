SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingCommits And Hot BoardPodcasts
Search

Wolff Hopeful for Senior Season Ahead of Friday's Vote

AhmedGhafir

Tight end Weston Wolff has been and lifting with his Venice High School (FL) teammates as they are expected to begin practice on August 24. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athletic tight end has spent the last few months refining his technique as a receiving tight end, but he will await confirmation from Florida High School Athletic Association on Friday as they’re set to decide on whether practice will still begin in just ten days.

“Right now, we’re planning on starting on the 24 and we’re ready and it’s kind of unpredictable what they decide,” Wolff told All Terrapins. “The uncertainty is what’s really frustrating, just not knowing what’s going on, but at least they haven’t come out and said they cancelled the season.”

Wolff is hopeful that plans for a senior season remain on course as he expects to enroll early at Maryland, but he’s kept an open line of communication with the staff about the coming months. “I haven’t set anything in stone because we don’t know 100% what’s going on, but I’ve talked to the coaches and they said they’d be lenient about if we have our season, I’ll try and finish up my season in high school and getting to college whenever I can. Still trying to enroll early if that’s possible.”

If he does play, Wolff will be ready to show himself as an even more lethal weapon in the passing game. His slender frame allows Wolff to be fluid in the open field where he showed good separation a year ago to solidify himself as a downfield threat. Wolff will get a chance to do exactly that in College Park where he can line up at both tight end or check out into the slot.

“I’ve worked a lot more out of the slot because I played a lot of split out. Just try and practice as much as I can running routes out of the slot where I’ll probably be playing most in college. That’s a little different technique but that’s the main thing I’ve tried to improve the last few months.”

Wolff has also taken advantage of the last few months to get closer with his future teammates in College Park as the Terps are up to 19 commitments in the 2021 class.

“Me and [tight end coach Mike Miller] talk a couple times a week, have a great relationship so it’s going good. Got a chance to know a few of the players, got to know some of the other kids that’re committed in the class so definitely feels more like a family the last couple months. Obviously missed the official visit in June but hope to get back up there with my family.”

A big caveat to the 2021 cycle is whether the NCAA will proceed with the early signing period due to the ongoing dead period imposed in mid-March. Wolff was able to check out Maryland in March with his brother, Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff, but getting his parents up to College Park remains a focus.

“I plan on signing in the early signing period. I’m 100% decided on Maryland but my family would like to get up and see hopefully before January, just hoping to get back up there before I sign.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

McDonald Adding to Versatility Ahead of Spring Senior Season

St. John's Running Back Colby McDonald ready to become a bigger leader in year four

AhmedGhafir

Mike Locksley Explains Emotional Decision from Big Ten while Providing Glimpse into New Plans for Fall

Head coach Mike Locksley breaks down an emotional Tuesday decision while providing insight for the coming months, including when he expects more certainty regarding eligibility concerns.

AhmedGhafir

Easy Decision to Commit for 2022 Wide Receiver Amari Clark as he Turns Into Terps Recruiter

Maryland's first commit in the 2022 class breaks down why the Terps separated themselves so early in his recruitment.

AhmedGhafir

NCAA Releases Recommendations on Fall Athlete Eligibility, Dead Period

Good news for fall athletes came on Wednesday following the NCAA Division I Council recommendations

AhmedGhafir

Defensive Tackle Darius Kilgo Reunites with Two Terps After Signing on Tuesday

Defensive tackle Darius Kilgo was cleared just eight days ago and found a new home on Tuesday.

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

Maryland Impresses Tennessee Tackle Jason Amsler During Visit

A self-guided tour was enough for Jason Amsler to get a glimpse into his latest suitor.

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

More Questions than Answers as Power Five Conferences Split on Fall Season

Eligibility, transfer portal, NFL decisions and facility crunch all viable questions after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they have cancelled the fall season

AhmedGhafir

Terps' top hoops target announces commitment date, finalists

Josh Stirn

by

Josh_Stirn

OC Scottie Montgomery Breaks Down Tagovailoa and Legendre, Talks Offensive Line and Tight End Adjustments

In-depth breakdown of the offensive personnel as offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery retools the offense

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Cancels Fall Sports, Hopeful for Spring 2021 Season

Big Ten announced they have cancelled fall sports ahead of the 2020 season

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp