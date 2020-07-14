SI All-American Candidate Weston Wolff Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Weston Wolff

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Venice (Fla.)

Committed to: Maryland

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Wolff is tall, yet lean for a tight end but has the frame to add more muscle in the upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Wolff is a good athlete, playing wide receiver in high school for a good team in Florida. Speed and quickness to get open on quality corners with relative power off the line of scrimmage.

Instincts: He feels coverage well, knowing when to settle in zone, when to make his breaks in a route, knowing where the sidelines and first down markers are, and how to position himself for a jump ball.

Polish: As a receiver, Wolff shows above average routes, especially for a tight end. However, he lines up almost exclusively out wide. Playing in-line and blocking will be skills college coaches will build with him.

Bottom Line: Wolff is a dangerous receiving threat. He runs good routes, has good speed, has very good hands, and a large catch radius. He is a leaper that positions his body well to win jump balls, and he has done this against excellent competition. However, the blocking portion of being a tight end will be new to him at the next level. Wolff is a quality player that will make an impact, but how much he is asked to block will determine how quickly he sees the field.