SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Weston Wolff Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Weston Wolff
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds
Position: Tight End
School: Venice (Fla.) 
Committed to: Maryland
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Wolff is tall, yet lean for a tight end but has the frame to add more muscle in the upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: Wolff is a good athlete, playing wide receiver in high school for a good team in Florida. Speed and quickness to get open on quality corners with relative power off the line of scrimmage.

Instincts: He feels coverage well, knowing when to settle in zone, when to make his breaks in a route, knowing where the sidelines and first down markers are, and how to position himself for a jump ball. 

Polish: As a receiver, Wolff shows above average routes, especially for a tight end. However, he lines up almost exclusively out wide. Playing in-line and blocking will be skills college coaches will build with him. 

Bottom Line: Wolff is a dangerous receiving threat. He runs good routes, has good speed, has very good hands, and a large catch radius. He is a leaper that positions his body well to win jump balls, and he has done this against excellent competition. However, the blocking portion of being a tight end will be new to him at the next level. Wolff is a quality player that will make an impact, but how much he is asked to block will determine how quickly he sees the field.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American