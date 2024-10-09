Claireese Foley Named ACC Defensive Player Of The Week; First Alert: October 9, 2024

All Hurricanes

Forward Gisselle Kozarski runs onto Virgina's side, looking to cross at Cobb Stadium on Sept. 12, 2024.
Claireese Foley has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday afternoon. She had two shutouts last week, leading the Miami Hurricanes to a 1-0-1 record.

The Defensive Player of the Week award was Foley’s first of her young career, and it marked just the second time in program history that a Freshman has earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors. 

Foley opened the week with a career-high seven saves, while earning a clean sheet against the Hokies, helping the Hurricanes earn a 0-0 draw. 

Foley followed up her performance against Virginia Tech by earning a second consecutive shutout against FAU on Sunday, as Miami secured a 1-0 victory over the Owls. 

Foley and the rest of the Miami squad will return to the field this Saturday, as they will travel to face Clemson at 7 p.m.

