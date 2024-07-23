All Hurricanes

2024 Miami Hurricanes Football Team Projected Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

The 2024-25 season is around the corner and there are many new faces on the roster for the Hurricanes. Here is the projected depth chart for the start of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

An exciting roster, season, and opportunity is at hand for the University of Miami and they are pushing to be one of the best teams in the country, not just the ACC. With the Hurricanes roster, South Beach might be see glimpses of the the national powerhouses they once where.

Head coach Mario Cristobal is one of the best recuritering the the country and building a quality roster has been his mission since stepping in Coral Gables.

Here is how Miami Hurricanes On SI sees the The Miami football depth chart with less than 40 days until the Hurricanes travel to "The Swamp" to face the Florida Gators.

Quarterback

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) rolls out against the California Golden Bears
Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) rolls out against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

1. Cameron Ward
2. Emory Williams
3. Reese Poffenbarger

To state the obvious, Ward is the best quarterback the Miami Hurricanes have seen in quite some time. This room consists of him and another player like Williams who flashed his potential last season before getting injured against Florida State after a win against Clemson. Another key person in the room is the transfer quarterback in Poffenbarger. He spent his past few seasons at Albany after some time at Old Dominion. This is a deep room with a lot of talent that can play anytime.

Running Backs

Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies
Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports / Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

1. Damien Martinez
2. Mark Fletcher Jr.
3. Ajay Allen
4. Chris Johnson Jr.

Last season it was running back by committee and with that came the emergence of Fletcher Jr. The freshman was special and now with the addition of Oregon State transfer Martnez, the potential of two 1000-yard backs is exciting. Allen and Johnson are young backs who can see the ball and explode for big gains. Johnson has gone viral on EA College Football 25 just for his high speed and if it can translate onto the field, he could be a game-changer for the Hurricanes.

Wide Receiver

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Horton (16)
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Isaiah Horton (16) in the third quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports / Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

WR-X - Samuel Brown, Isaiah Horton, Joshisa Trader
WR-Z - Jacolby George, Ny Carr, Robby Washington
WR-H - Xavier Restrepo, Ray Ray Joseph

This group is the definition of depth. One of the best WR cores in the ACC with some of the best talents in the country is located in South Beach with these players. The first two key players are Restrepo and George who are returning for another season after exploding on the scene last year. The addition of Houston transfer Brown will only add to the core that has the potential to have three 1000-yard receivers. The rest of the room are quick and explosive young talent that will get a chance to shine on returns if it not Restrepo returning the ball.

Tight Ends

Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Jaylon Scott (2)
Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Riley Williams (88) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Jaylon Scott (2) after a catch during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. Elijah Arroyo
2. Riley Williams
3. Cam McCormick
4. Elija Lofton

In this offense, tight ends are an extension of the offensive line but there are still plays for many of the players. Arroyo and Williams are a one-two punch that allows the middle of the field to be attacked. McCormick and Lofton are also great plug-in pieces for the offense and what offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson likes to call on the field.

Offensive Line

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) guards the line against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive linemen Norell Po
Oct 15, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (64) guards the line against Virginia Tech Hokies defensive linemen Norell Pollard (3) and C.J. McCray (56) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

LT - Jalen Rivers, Markel Bell
LG - Samson Okunlola, Tommy Kinsler IV
C - Zach Carpenter, Ryan Rodriguez
RT - Francis Mauigoa, Matthew McCoy
RG - Anez Cooper, Luis Cristobal Jr.

Mario Cristobal's bread and butter is the offensive line. He has come in and rebuilt the group into one of the best lines in the country and three starters are returning in River, Mauigoa, and Cooper. Those three will bring in the continuous and hard-nose attack for the program as well as Indiana transfer Carpenter. This group led the Canes to have a top running game in the nation and with the continuity still being in place the experienced players will help this young and powerful line in the future.

Defensive Tackle

Harlon Barnett, left, pats Simeon Barrow Jr. on the helmet during the first quarter in the game against Nebraska
Michigan State's interim head coach Harlon Barnett, left, pats Simeon Barrow Jr. on the helmet during the first quarter in the game against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA

1. Simeon Barrow Jr.
2. Marley Cook
3. Anthony Campbell

Transfers are a big part of the defense for the Miami Hurricanes but that does not change the game plan on getting after the ball and being a great run defense like last season. The addition of Barrow Jr. and Cook will only boost the line play after their impressive season last year with other programs. Also working with Jason Taylor as their line coach also benefits the growth in the team.

Nose Tackle

North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) in his stance during the second half against the Maryland Terra
Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) in his stance during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1. C.J. Clark
2. Ahmad Moten Sr.
3. Josh Horton

Another key transfer player C.J. Clark coming from NC State will also aid the running defense of the Hurricanes. Moten Sr and Horton will have time to see the field and with their athletic ability, they can be a dangerous replacement in situations for the Canes.

Edge Rushers

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes in the second half against the Temple Owl
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) rushes in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports / Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

LDE - Rueben Bain Jr., Akheem Mesidor

RDE - Tyler Baron, Elijah Alston

On one side you have a freak of nature recruit who exploded on the scene for the Hurricanes during his freshman season in Bain Jr. On the other is an experienced SEC veteran in Baron who has great physical ability in pursuing the ball. That doesn't also mention that Mesidor returned from injury last season after having an amazing 2022 campaign alongside Alston, the Marshall transfer, who was great in pass-rushing situations last season.

Linebackers

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive st
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (44) and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

WLB - Wesley Bissainthe, Raul Aguirre Jr., Bobby Washington Jr

MLB - Francisco Mauigoa, Jalin Alderman, Cam Pruitt, Chase Smith

LCB - Damari Brown, Jadais Harris

A group that will be similar to last season with Mauigoa leading the team in the middle of the field. With the 4-2-5 defensive set that coordinator Lance Guildry likes the play under, this is one of the best groups in the ACC. Bissainthe will see more playing time this season alongside Brown. The depth in this room is one of the best things about this group because of each player's versatility.

Safety

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats running back Jaiden Bivens (33) runs with the football ahead of Miami H
Sep 14, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Bethune Cookman Wildcats running back Jaiden Bivens (33) runs with the football ahead of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Markeith Williams (15) and defensive back Jaden Harris (19) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Strong Safety - Haden Harris, Markeith Williams

Free Safety - Isaiah Taylor, Brain Balom

This group is one of the weakest in the program because of how young the group is. Harris and Willams are red-shirt sophomores so they did not see a lot of playing time throughout last season and Taylor is a transfer so he is new to the system. This group will need some time to develop but it could be a group that ends up being great.

Cornerbacks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2)
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. (2) during the second half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

RCB - Daryl Porter Jr., Robert Stafford

NB - Mishael Powell, Zaquan Patterson

Porter Jr. returns to be the leader of this group with several new faces around him to improve the cornerback room from last season. Powell is another senior who transferred from Washington to play in South Beach. Patterson and Stafford are both freshmen but if they do get the chance to see the field, the leadership of Porter and Powell will aid them in their journey.

Specialists

Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Temple Owls at Lin
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) kicks an extra point in the first quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports / Andy Lewis-USA TODAY Sports

K - Andres Borregales

P - Dylan Joyce

Knowing that a team has a kicker that can drill anything from 50 yards is a blessing and Borregales has one of those types of legs. Having him as a safety blanket for the team who shouldn't struggle on offense might lead to him only kicking PATs but he can drill it if he needs to. Joyce is returning for another year to punt the ball and he has one of the biggest legs in the ACC as well.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebook, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football