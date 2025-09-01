Mario Cristobal's Patient Play-Calling Paid Off For Miami Against Notre Dame
In the titanic tussle between the #10 Miami Hurricanes and #6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, most people might have expected a shootout between the two spectacular squads. Bolstered by a boatload of talent, the two teams were both ranked in the top ten and are absolutely loaded with skill players on offense.
While it would have been very easy for 'Canes head coach Mario Cristobal to rely on quarterback Carson Beck and open up the offense, he chose to go a more conservative route. Using a running-back-by-committee approach, Miami's squad controlled the ball and imposed its will on the Irish.
The Hurricanes dominated when it came to time of possession, holding the ball for 34:04 to Notre Dame's 25:56. Their diversified run game, along with timely passes from Beck, helped keep the pigskin out of the Irish's hands. Miami rushed the ball for 132 yards as a unit, while the Fighting Irish rushed for just 93 yards on 28 carries.
"It was a muddy, bloody night," Cristobal told reporters following the win. "I mean, all night that thing was like ‘Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em' robots. We knew this game was going to be about who had one more shot in them."
“It’s just an unbelievable night. Unbelievable night for so many people that poured so much into this."
Where Do The Hurricanes Go From Here?
Cristobal and his team are now in the driver's seat and hold their destiny in their own hands. The victory over the Irish should give this team plenty of momentum going forward, with the opportunity to earn a prime spot in the playoffs - provided they don't have any slip-ups on the schedule.
The Hurricanes play Bethune-Cookman next week, which should be an easy win, and then they host the South Florida Bulls. Their next big tests will be when they host the Florida Gators in week 4, and they travel to Tallahassee to take on their longtime rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, on October 4.
“[Beating Notre Dame] is a big win, but it’s just one step,” Cristobal said. “If we keep preparing like this, we’ll put ourselves in position to do something special this season.”