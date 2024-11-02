All Hurricanes

Miami Volleyball Upsets No. 5 Stanford; First Alert: November 2, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Sophomore Grace Lopez celebrating the Hurricanes upset win against Stanford
Sophomore Grace Lopez celebrating the Hurricanes upset win against Stanford / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The University of Miami volleyball team (15-7, 6-5) took the five-set victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal (16-4, 8-3) on Friday night in the Knight Sports Complex. This marks their second top-five win of the season.

The Hurricanes tallied 73 kills, 61 digs, nine blocks and six service aces. Sophomore Grace Lopez tallied a season-high 27 kills on a .407 clip, 13 digs, four blocks, and 29.5 points.

Miami earned the 11-10 lead in the fifth set after eight kills, but Stanford took the 13-12 lead. The Hurricanes then tallied back-to-back kills and secured the final set, 16-14.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Football: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami

How To Watch: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami; Full Week 10 College Football TV Schedule

Hurricanes Results:

Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 5 Stanford

ACC Cross Country Championships

Senior runner Austen Cannon clocked a new school record time of 24:05.7 in the men’s 8K. The Pearland, Texas, native surpasses Nathan Kuck’s time of 24:09.20 set in 2017.

Senior Cormac O’Brien improved on his personal best with a time of 24:07.7 – the second fastest time in school history for the men’s 8K. Junior Enrique Borrego also cracked into the school’s top ten list after finishing with 24:52.1, good for seventh all-time.

We'll Leave You With This....

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes