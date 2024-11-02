Miami Volleyball Upsets No. 5 Stanford; First Alert: November 2, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (15-7, 6-5) took the five-set victory over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal (16-4, 8-3) on Friday night in the Knight Sports Complex. This marks their second top-five win of the season.
The Hurricanes tallied 73 kills, 61 digs, nine blocks and six service aces. Sophomore Grace Lopez tallied a season-high 27 kills on a .407 clip, 13 digs, four blocks, and 29.5 points.
Miami earned the 11-10 lead in the fifth set after eight kills, but Stanford took the 13-12 lead. The Hurricanes then tallied back-to-back kills and secured the final set, 16-14.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Football: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami
How To Watch: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami; Full Week 10 College Football TV Schedule
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, No. 5 Stanford
ACC Cross Country Championships
Senior runner Austen Cannon clocked a new school record time of 24:05.7 in the men’s 8K. The Pearland, Texas, native surpasses Nathan Kuck’s time of 24:09.20 set in 2017.
Senior Cormac O’Brien improved on his personal best with a time of 24:07.7 – the second fastest time in school history for the men’s 8K. Junior Enrique Borrego also cracked into the school’s top ten list after finishing with 24:52.1, good for seventh all-time.