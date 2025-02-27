J.D. Arteaga Wants to Show the Country What Miami is About Against No. 8 Florida
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are prepared to take on No. 8 Florida and coach J.D. Arteaga knows the opportunity that is ahead of them.
The Gators are one of the best teams in the country and Arteaga highlighted that when he previewed the team before heading to Gainesville.
"They're balanced," Arteaga said. "They got they're athletic they got power they got good pitching they good starting pitching good relief pitching good defense. They're ranked where they are for a reason so they're very talented and very good and well coached and a tough place to play. It's a great challenge and to me, it's a great opportunity to show the country what we're all about."
The Hurricanes will also be facing former teammate Blake Cyr. Artegea knows that this is one of those situations where it will be common to see this happen now in this era of college sports.
"I think this's going to be a more common you know situation in college sports with the amount of transferring so we're going to games with play the Gators you know he happens to be in that lineup but we're going to see a lot of former players of ours we're going to see you know Jimenez later on when we play UCFand who knows what happens in regionals we play Alabama or whoever else we got players all over the country so as does everybody else so it's just going to be a common theme when it comes to college sports."
Everything is in line for the Hurricanes to prove that they are one of the best teams in the country. The ACC is loaded with ranked teams so a series win against Florida could unlock a new level of where the Canes could be in the conference.
