Miami Baseball Cruises to Victory over Florida Gulf Coast 14-6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes bounce back after last weeks mid week's blunder taking care of business against Florida Gulf Coast in midweek action.
The Hurricanes have seen another chance in the lineup. It proved to be another successful change. Dorian Gonzalaraz Jr. is leading off while Fabio Peralta takes over center field duties over the struggling Michael Torres.
It proved to be a great move. Gonzalez Jr. has been one of the best hitters for the Canes during the early part of the season while another talented freshman like Peralta showed flashes of what he could be. The story of this game however was the monster performances of Bobby Marsh, Max Galvin, and Jake Ogden.
To start the season, the obvious answer to who the best hitter on the team was star third baseman Daniel Cuvet. Cuvet has begun to heat up at bat going, 2-3 at bat but Ogden has been a man-possessed to start the season. He was 3-5 tonight adding in a homerun and two RBIs and averaging .444. Masterful at the plate and add-on Marsh being a runs machine, this Hurricanes lineup has amazing talent.
Marsh brought in four RBIs upping his total to 19 on the season while smashing another home run.
Galvin was also great at the plate going 3-5 to match Ogden and in RBIs as well.
Starter Reese Lumpkin was also pitching at a high level. He had a career-high (something most of these pitchers will have all season) in 6.0 innings, allowing five hits, nine strikeouts, and just two errors. He will be a vital part of the Hurricanes bullpen when it comes to Sunday's rotation against No. 8 Florida this weekend.
After two weekends to prepare the Canes, they now face their biggest challenge yet this season. They travel to Gainesville to face off against the No. 8 ranked Gators on the road. If Miami can stay this hot at-bat, and have a good game from Cuvet, they will give Florida a run for their money. This is a good Hurricanes team and a series win over the Gators will put them back into the Omaha conversations.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.