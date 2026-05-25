Miami Earns Two Seed as Regional Destination is set for the Path to Omaha

Last season, the Cinderella run to Super Regionals as the No. 3 seed was just the start of what the Miami Hurricanes baseball program could return to under J.D. Arteaga.

This season, the Canes finished with a 38-18 record and in fifth place in the conference, while playing like a two seed all season, ranking as high as No. 17 in the country before falling out and remaining in the low 20s to high 30s in their RPI rankings.

However, the Canes' goals have always been to get to Omaha, and now they know where their journey begins as they look to make that dream a reality. Moreover, that reality can quickly change overnight.

Arteaga highlighted this after the Canes' loss to eventual ACC Baseball Championship winners Georgia Tech. It's the survive-and-advance season.

Rob Evans throwing a complete game against Stanford | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"It's not another chance tomorrow," Arteaga said. "So that's something we talked about coming into this is understanding what a loss at this point of the season means. It's kind of a practice run this week. If we lose we're out of the tournament but we got a chance to dress out and compete next weekend. Next weekend we lose and then season's over and for some guys their careers are over. So a learning lesson that we can't take anything for granted. We've got to show up, we've got to be ready to go for nine innings every game."

The Hurricanes land in the Gainesville Regional. They have a chance to redeem themselves after the series loss early in the season, while also having a chance of making it out and having a strong Super Regional hosting chance in the 8th seed pod.

This story will be updated with game dates and times once the NCAA bracket is fully revealed on Monday morning.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: