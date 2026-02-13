No. 22 Miami Opens the Season Against Lehigh: Live Updates, Game One

Was it a fluke that the Miami Hurricanes reached Super Regionals last season and was one out away from going to Omaha?

Only time will tell as they start this season ranked as the No. 22 team in the country, looking to dominate and play elite baseball opening weekend against Lehigh.

“It’s game week, right around the corner (Friday is Game 1), very excited about this club,” Head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “A lot of offense returning, the core of our lineup. Exciting to say the least. Pitching-wise guys coming back, a rebuilt bullpen. It’s an exciting time. To build off last season, one run away from getting to Omaha was great, now it’s about taking that next step and winning that super regional to get where we want to be.”

The Hurricanes are returning one of the most dangerous lineups in the country, headlined by Golden Spikes Watch List player Daniel Cuvet, one of the best shortstops in the country, Jake Ogden, and some power hitters from last season, Max Galvin and Derek Williams.

They also have their opening weekend rotation set, filled with sophomores.

"Our rotation is going to be AJ Ciscar, our ace, starting on Friday, Lazaro Collera on Saturday, and Tate DeRias on Sunday," UM baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga said.

It is also clear that Miami has a strength on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, the team continues to gel and figure out where everyone works out best. The goal now is winning and getting healthy at the right time.

“The amount of wins in the regular season isn’t something we judge ourselves by here, it’s getting to Omaha, getting to the World Series,” Arteaga said.

“We got hot last year, it came together at the right time. We can win 45 games, we’re not in Omaha it’s not a great season here. Our goal is still the same: Being one of those final eight in the College World Series. This team plays up to its capabilities, we should go a long way this year.”

How to Watch: No. 22 Miami vs. Lehigh

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Fla.

When:

Friday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: Noon ET

TV: ACCNX

