Former Villanova Commit Donte Allen Commits to Miami
Mario Cristobal might have some competition as Jai Lucas lands another commitment. Four-star combo guard Dante Allen stays close to home as he commits to the Miami Hurricanes.
Lucas is getting one of the best guards in the country. Allen was committed to Villanova, but a common theme over the past few weeks has been head coaches being let go. The Wildcats announced earlier this month that they would not retain head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.
Allen is the son of Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who played for the Wildcats during his collegiate career. He is also playing for his former high school head coach, Andrew Moran, this following week to add to the ranks of Lucas.
Allen averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Montverde Academy, which finished 19-8 this season and lost in the play-in tournament at the Chipotle Nationals earlier this month.
Allen is rated as the No. 64 ranked player in the nation, the No. 12 ranked shooting guard, and the No. 13 overall ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
The Hurricanes' roster is starting to turn into something worth paying close attention to. It's not hard to recruit players starting at home and playing for the Canes. Before this past two seasons, the Canes had one of the best basketball programs in the country, and now, Lucas is prepared to take it to another level.