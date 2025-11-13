How to Watch Miami Basketball Take on the Defending National Champions No. 10 Florida
This wasn't the scheduled ACC/SEC Challenge, but the Miami Hurricanes are set to take on the defending National Champions, No. 10 Florida, as they look to start 4-0 and rise in the rankings.
The Hurricanes are looking to prove that this is not the same team that started 3-0 last season. Of course, the entire team is different, but the attitudes are different all around.
This is the first time the Hurricanes will face off against the Gators since the 2019 season and head coach Jai Lucas loves the idea of playing the Gators so early in the season.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to play well, so they're excited for the opportunity for our guys to see how good we really are and see how these stack up against the top 5 teams," Lucas said. "You know, I like my team, I like my guys, and this first early test would be a good one for us. So I'm excited."
Read More: Jai Lucas Explains Why He is "Not Satisfied" with 40 Point Victory over Bethune-Cookman
Miami's Key Player: Malik Reneau
The Hurricanes' leading scorer is living up to the All-American challenge that was set out for him. He had his first double-double of the season against the Stetson Hatters in their 40-point victory, and now he looks to dominate in the paint against the strong Gators front line.
Florida's Key Player: Boogie Fland
The Arkansas transfer had his best game of the season against Florida State and now looks to continue his winning ways against the Canes' defensive unit. He finished the game with 18 points, five rebounds, and an assist.
How to Watch: Miami at No. 10 Florida
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Florida: The Gators are 2-1 after defeating Florida State in an epic that nearly saw the Gators get upset by the upstart team. Fland scored 18 while forward Thomas Haugh finished the game with a double-double
Last Outing, Hurricanes: They dominated the Hatters with two players finishing with double-doubles while also playing out the Hatters in a 40-point blowout.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.