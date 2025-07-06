Miami Basketball Lands Four-Star Small Forward Treyvon Maddox
The Miami Hurricanes have landed another commit as four-star small forward Treyvon Maddox commits to Jai Lucas and the Canes.
Maddox is the No. 112 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 27 ranked small forward.
Lucas and the Canes have done a wonderful job rebuilding the roster for the 2025-26 season, now boasting a top-25 recruiting and transfer portal class. With the addition of Maddox, the Canes nearly have a complete roster on their hands.
The 6-foot-6 Orlando, Fla native loved what Lucas had to offer as the Canes continue to rebuild themselves into a promising rising program.
“The reason why I chose Miami was that the coaches were very consistent with recruiting me, and they said I would be a great addition to the team," Maddox told Jamie Shaw of On3. "What led me to trust Jai Lucas was that he’s very straightforward and a man to get the job done. He’s a winner.”
This is the fourth player the Hurricanes have added from the 2025 Class along with transfers from all over the country. On paper, Lucas should have this group as a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament and make the ACC Tournament this season.
Lucas has worked hard to bring in this class and continues to move forward with his vision of a defensive program.