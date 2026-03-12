Miami Battles No. 24 Louisville for a Semifinal Spot in ACC Tournament: Live Updates

The first ten minutes are how the Miami Hurricances loss the regular season finale against the Louisville Cardinals.

"I told them after the game, the game is lost in the first 10 minutes and from now on those 10 minutes cost us in this game, the next game, the season's over," Lucas said after the regular season finale. "So to understand that's the level of desperation, that's the level of urgency from here on out that you have to play with and you have to have.

However, other teams in the tournament will be without their star players. The Cardinals will be without projected NBA Draft lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr. for the whole tournament, giving the Canes the advantage for another round.

Some might question the advantage that the Canes have, knowing that the last team they faced was the Cardinals without their outstanding freshman. The Hurricanes' locker room knows that had they played a cleaner first 10 minutes of the game, they would have defeated the visiting team.

"I told them after the game, the game is lost in the first 10 minutes and from now on those 10 minutes cost us in this game, the next game, the season's over," Lucas said after the regular season finale. "So to understand that's the level of desperation, that's the level of urgency from here on out that you have to play with and you have to have."

Now, after the Cardinals outlasted the SMU Mustangs 62-58 in the second round of the ACC Tournament, the Canes and Cardinals will battle again in the quarterfinals for a spot in the semifinals for the ACC Championship.

The Hurricanes have a game plan without Mikel Brown Jr. playing in the tournament; the Canes will have to focus on their three-point defense against one of the most electric offenses in the country.

Jai Lucas on His Philosophy against Playing Opponents Again...

You know, it depends on like, how close you played them, you know, for, like, I know the sixth seed is Louisville. So it would be one game since we played them. So a lot of it will be leaning on our game, how they did, how they guarded us, and then whatever they did in the game before. Now, if you end up playing somebody like Syracuse, then it's completely different because they've played so many games in between your game, people might be hurt.

People might be out and maybe playing new people. But you always use your game just as a gauge to see if it's a certain way they guarded you, that they did in other people or certain things they did against you, that they didn't do in the other games. and then you kind of go from there. So I just think it depends on the time of when you play. Also, like how many times you play them like you're saying, like if you end up playing, I don't even know. Florida State, I don't know where they are in the bracket. I don't even know if they're on outside, but if you play a team for a third time, that's a little bit different.

How to Watch: Miami vs. Louisville in the ACC Tournament

When: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Pregame:

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: