ACC Football Kickoff: 3 Hurricanes Headed to Charlotte

Three Miami players headed to Charlotte for the ACC Football Kickoff event.

(Cover photo: Miami DE Jahfari Harvey/Pitt QB Kenny Pickett; credit Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

The Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for the inaugural season of head coach Mario Cristobal leading the program.

Beyond Cristobal heading to Charlotte, three Miami players are also heading to Charlotte to represent the team and the University as a whole during the ACC Football Kickoff.

It’s a new era with the Hurricanes, and the following three young men get a chance to represent themselves and the future of Miami football.

Jahfari Harvey, Sophomore Defensive End

The redshirt junior is poised for a breakout season after being one of several edge defenders to see action behind two key seniors that departed the roster.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end will be taking on a much larger role in terms of minutes this season after the Canes lost starting defensive ends Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson. The two combined for 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Harvey had 26 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 2021.

Will Mallory, Fifth-Year Senior Tight End

Miami is not experienced at tight end beyond Mallory, so his productivity and leadership will certainly be needed this fall. Mallory has been a mainstay for the Hurricanes since his sophomore season, and he’s been a major contributor during the course of the past three years.

In 2021, he had 30 catches for 347 yards, 11.4 average, and four scores.

Tyler Van Dyke, Junior Quarterback

As expected, Van Dyke is heading to Charlotte. A Heisman Trophy candidate, Van Dyke broke out during the nine games he started after D’Eriq King’s injury last season.

If Van Dyke continues to improve as an overall signal caller, Miami has a good chance to at least reach the ACC Championship Game in 2022.

The junior completed 62.3% of his passes while accounting for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

