ACC Games to Watch: Week 7

This is a heavy bye week for the Atlantic Coast Conference with only four games slated for this Saturday. The conference has been shaken up quite a bit since the start of the season. Miami's fallen out of the rankings and Syracuse has replaced them, while NC State and Clemson still remain in the Top 25.

All three of those teams will be in action today, as well as the Canes, who are in search of their first ACC win of 2022. Miami takes on Virginia Tech and you can find out everything you need to know about that game HERE.

As for the rest of the ACC, here are the other biggest (and only) three games on the schedule...

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse

This game will show us if 'Cuse is for real or not. The Orange haven't faced much tough competition, but that's going to change today. NC ST presents a very good football team and its coming off a bounce back win against Florida State.

If Syracuse and quarterback Garrett Shrader can upset NC State, they'll have a lot of momentum going forward. And they'll need it, because their next two games are against Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson.

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State

Clemson is still undefeated, despite looking like the weakest top four team so far this season. To their credit, they have succeeded against every opponent they've gone against. It just hasn't been pretty. FSU, on the other hand, is on a bit of a roller coaster ride this season.

That's ok though, because everyone thought they'd just gloomily drag along the bottom all season. Their sporadic success has been a pleasant surprise for Noles fans and they look like they can compete with anyone in the conference. Will they have enough to knock off the Tigers? Probably not, but stranger things have happened already this fall.

North Carolina at Duke

Is it basketball season yet? This clash of the hoops blue bloods should actually be a pretty good football game. North Carolina and their freshman phenom quarterback Drake Maye have one of the best offenses in the conference, but Duke has always been a thorn in UNC's side.

Maye is averaging 317.2 yards passing per game, with 3.5 touchdown passing touchdowns averaged per game as well.

This game will also preview the Canes' next opponent in Duke. Miami put up a pretty good showing against North Carolina and played them tough to the wire. So, the results of this game could paint a little clearer picture for Miami's matchup with Duke next weekend.

How well will the Blue Devils be able to slow down Maye? The answer to that will gives Canes fans insight into how Tyler Van Dyke will be able to pass the ball against Duke.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.