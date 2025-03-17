Carson Beck Graded As A Top Transfer Quarterback Entering the 2025 Season
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is still finding his way around Coral Gables but his stats continue to show that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Carson Beck has been graded the third-highest transfer quarterback from this offseason and still has a lot to prove.
1. Mark Gronowski (93.0) - Iowa
2. Preston Stone (91.3) - Northwestern
3. Carson Beck (90.9) - Miami
4. Devon Dampier (90.2) - Utah
5. John Mateer (84.1) - Oklahoma
Beck is still recovering from injury and is throwing with his left arm at practice. If his work ethic continues to be talked about as highly as it is, Beck will be ready and comfortable by the summer to sling the ball around. That also comes with being focused on the task at hand.
Beck has stated he wanted to win the Heisman and be a catalyst for being one of the reasons the Miami Hurricanes are back in championship contention. Being one of the best quarterbacks in the country will help with the goal. He will have a lot of doubters, but he has a mission to prove everyone wrong and why this choice of coming to Miami wasn't just for money.
