Carson Beck Graded As A Top Transfer Quarterback Entering the 2025 Season

The Miami Hurricanes transfer quarterback Carson Beck continues to be one of the highest graded quarterbacks entering the 2025 season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) reacts during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback is still finding his way around Coral Gables but his stats continue to show that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Carson Beck has been graded the third-highest transfer quarterback from this offseason and still has a lot to prove.

1. Mark Gronowski (93.0) - Iowa

2. Preston Stone (91.3) - Northwestern

3. Carson Beck (90.9) - Miami

4. Devon Dampier (90.2) - Utah

5. John Mateer (84.1) - Oklahoma

Beck is still recovering from injury and is throwing with his left arm at practice. If his work ethic continues to be talked about as highly as it is, Beck will be ready and comfortable by the summer to sling the ball around. That also comes with being focused on the task at hand.

Beck has stated he wanted to win the Heisman and be a catalyst for being one of the reasons the Miami Hurricanes are back in championship contention. Being one of the best quarterbacks in the country will help with the goal. He will have a lot of doubters, but he has a mission to prove everyone wrong and why this choice of coming to Miami wasn't just for money.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

