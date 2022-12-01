College Football Playoff Set to Expand in 2024

College football fans around the country can finally rejoice as the long awaited overhaul of the College Football Playoff (CFP) is here and it's a doozy.

With the Rose Bowl's newly signed extension, the CFP is expanding the size of the playoff dramatically. The field of playoff programs will increase from four to twelve under the new system, which is set to be installed by the 2024-2025 season.

Under this format, four of the twelve qualifying teams will get a first round bye, while seeds No. 5 - No. 8 will reportedly gain an advantage via location. The new bracket opens up college football's postseason to more teams and a lot more drama.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of The College Football Playoff released a statement Thursday morning on behalf of the committee.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Hancock in the statement. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work."

"More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

If you're wondering how the format would look for this season, here's a quick breakdown.

-Six Highest Ranked (AP Top 25) Conference Champions Receive Automatic Bids

-Six Highest Ranked Remaining Teams Receive Final Six Slots

-Four Highest Ranked Conf. Champions Receive First Round Bye

-Seeds 5,6,7, and 8 Receive Home Field Advantage for Round 1

-ROUND 1: No. 1 - No. 4 Bye/ Game 1-No. 12 @ No. 5/ Game 2-No. 11 @ No. 6/ Game 3-No. 10 @ No. 7/ Game 4-No. 9 @ No. 8

-ROUND 2: Game 5- No. 1 vs. G1 Winner/ Game 6- No. 2 vs. G2 Winner/ Game 7-No. 3 vs. G3 Winner/ Game 8-No. 4 vs G4 Winner

-ROUND 3: Semifinal 1- G5 Winner vs. G8 Winner/ Semifinal 2-G6 Winner vs G7 Winner

FINALS: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

