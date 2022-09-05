Miami's Defense Trending, Upside Still High?

Any opening college football game will provide different moment’s for a person to think a defense improved since the last season, as well as wonder if there are still chinks in the armor that need mending.

The Miami defensive effort against Bethune-Cookman is a mixed bag. Here are two bright spots and two areas to improve upon with the next game inside of Hard Rock Stadium being against Southern Miss on Sep. 10. If the two concerns are remedied, this Miami defense can be very good.

The first positive takeaway is the rushing defense. The Hurricanes held the Wildcats to 93 yards on the ground. There were some run fits that were missed by the defensive line and linebackers, but overall it was a good effort.

The second point is being opportunistic. Winning in college football is about maximizing when a big play can be made. The Hurricanes did just that by way of linebacker Gilbert Frierson intercepting Bethune-Cookman quarterback Jalon Jones pass and racing 31 yards for a Miami touchdown in the second quarter. At that point, that play by Frierson helped the Hurricanes be in total command of the game, and the scoreboard, leading 28-3.

Overall, the Miami defense came up with three turnovers – all coming from interceptions – that allowed Miami to win the turnover battle three to one over BCU. Besides Frierson, Miami safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams both came up with picks.

Kinchens came up with an interception in the first quarter (5:27), while Williams collected his first 2022 interception in the third quarter (:49).

As for areas to improve, two fundamental concepts need mending.

First, tackling needs to move up the ladder considerably. Far too many open-field tackles were missed. Now, the players for the Hurricanes were in a position to make a play far more often than not. However, that’s just half the battle. Miami’s defenders were “shook” by Bethune-Cookman skill players multiple times during the first drive alone.

At some point, that’s going to cost Miami a game unless it’s fixed. Once the season begins, teams do not generally tackle to the ground much, if at all. The reason? Concerns over possible injuries. That still might not be a luxury that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has within the short term.

“Up and down,” Cristobal stated about the tackling against Bethune-Cookman.

He’s correct. There were great moments and then there were the moments that resembled the frustrating 2021 defense’s inability to tackle well during critical moments. Tackling is certainly an area to watch for the Hurricanes as they prepare to play Southern Miss. The other concern is related.

Miami created just five tackles for loss against Bethune-Cookman. A low total against a FCS team, yes, but it is also the first game of the Cristobal era. Game No. 2 is going to be a barometer of whether Miami improved its tackling.

Against Southern Miss and every other team on the schedule, when Miami defenders penetrate into the backfield, they must finish the deal and bring the ball carrier to the ground.

When a defense creates lost-yardage plays, that creates momentum shifts. Some of the missed tackles were at or behind the line of scrimmage against Bethune-Cookman.

While not time to panic, Miami needs to be in double digits for tackles for loss against FCS competition. Even against ACC opponents, the Hurricanes should be at eight or nine with the talent that’s now along the defensive line alone.

Moving forward, Miami has one more tune up game prior to heading to College Station to play at Texas A&M (Sep. 17). Let’s see how the defense plays this next game against Southern Miss and reconvene thereafter.

This defense has a high ceiling based on the rush defense and the ability to create turnovers, and the ceiling is still high with better tackling and creating more negative plays.

