Miami Hurricanes Week 1 Depth Chart Takeaways

After a competitive fall practice that featured position battles across the team, the Miami Hurricanes' Week 1 depth chart has been released.

Here are All Hurricanes' takeaways from Miami's first depth chart of the season.

1. The starting running back is undecided.

Running backs Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr. were listed with an “or” between their names on the first-team depth chart.

Knighton was Miami's leading rusher last season, carrying the ball 145 times for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. Parrish, a transfer from Ole Miss, rushed for 553 yards last season for the Rebels.

Sophomore Thaddius Franklin Jr. is listed with the third team, following the two backs.

2. Corey Flagg Jr. holds onto his starting spot.

Miami's leading tackler from last season remains the Hurricanes' starting middle linebacker on the Week 1 depth chart, beating out UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson and highly-regarded sophomore Chase Smith.

Flagg was complimented by players and coaches throughout fall practice who praised the development of the third-year sophomore.

3. DJ Ivey wins Miami's starting cornerback competition opposite Tyrqiue Stevenson.

One of UM's toughest preseason position battles was at cornerback. Redshirt junior DJ Ivey, West Virginia transfer Darryl Porter Jr., junior Te'Cory Couch and third-year sophomore Isaiah Dunson all competed for a starting cornerback spot, with Ivey coming out on top.

The South Florida native put together an impressive camp and will be looking to solidify his starting spot on Saturday against the Wildcats.

4. Some clarity was given on the defensive line.

Miami's defensive line features some of the best depth in the country, with five instant-impact transfers and three recruits joining the group over the course of the offseason.

While the depth chart at the position does not matter that much, at least according to defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, the added transparency does shed a light on the different lineups to expect from Miami's defensive line moving forward.

At defensive tackle, sophomores Leonard Taylor III and Jared Harrison-Hunte, along with Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson Jr., were listed as co-starters, beating out multiple transfers who were brought in at the position.

Notably, at defensive end, freshman Nyjalik Kelly was listed ahead of fellow first-year defender Cyrus Moss and second-year edge rusher Thomas Davis.

