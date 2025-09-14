INSTANT REACTION: No. 5 Miami Rushes No. 18 USF off the field in Dominant Fashion
The Miami Hurricanes dominated the South Florida Bulls, advancing 3-0. Carson Beck was great on the day, and there were still more things the Hurricanes could clean up as they prepare for the Florida Gators next week.
Here is how it happened:
Touchdown: Miami 49, USF 12
Mario Cristobal might be mad about how his offensive line was not disciplined against the Bulls, so he just bullied the ball down the field to close out the game.
Touchdown: Miami 42, South Florida 12
The Hurricanes are starting to put the game away. The rain delay made the Canes sloppy but it is still a 30 point game.
Touchdown: Miami 35, USF 6
After a long time of a defense battle and self inflicted wounds, the Hurricanes lean into their strengh and runs it in for his second touchdowns of the day.
End of the Half: Miami 28, USF 6
Well CJ Daniels is a monster, but Beck threw his first interceptions of the year. The good thing is Hurricanes have a monster defense.
Touchdown: Miami 28, USF 6
Q2: 2:33 - Man, Carson Beck looks good in the orange and green. Confident, good placement, and he is using his legs. He runs it in for the Canes, who are starting to run away with this game in the first half.
The Hurricanes' defense is starting to dominate now. Bryce Fitzgerald is starting to make his name known, and it looks like he is going to be a star. He gets the interception and gives the Hurricanes great field position.
The Hurricanes are starting to swarm now. The defense is starting to play at another level thanks to the pass rush. They force a three-and-out and give the ball right back to the Canes.
Touchdown: Miami 21, USF 6
Instantly, the Hurricanes go down the field and score in 1:11. Three plays, 75, and a monster touchdown from Mark Fletcher Jr. The Hurricanes are putting it on them.
Field Goal: Miami 14, USF 6
Instantly, Brown comes out and starts to get to work. He is using his legs and his arms and has started to push the ball down the field. He finds a deep ball, but the Hurricanes' defense.
The Hurricanes are back on the field and making sure that the team is loose and ready to go after a nearly two-hour weather delay.
Weather Delay New Star Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
Second Quarter
End of the First Quarter
Field Goal: Miami 14, USF 3
1Q: 0:26 - The Hurricanes' defense was great outside of one play, and it was because of what Brown can do with his legs and arms. He gets the Bulls in field range, and they score.
Touchdown: Miami 14, USF 0
If you didn't know, it's more than just CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney for the Hurricanes' receiving core. Freshman Josh Moore has two touchdowns already in the first quarter, and he is not going to be stopped any time soon. Beck is dealing, and so is the young Miami receiver core.
Q1: 7:29 - The Hurricanes allowed a first down, but their game plan has been great so far, containing Brown and the rushing attack. The secondary is starting to get attacked, but some great defense from OJ Frederique Jr. gets the Canes off the field on third down. They force a punt.
Q1: 9:34 - Carson Beck is having a field day with this South Florida defense. The run defense looks strong for the Canes, but Beck just looks on another level. He is locked in and looks to be in prime shape.
First Quarter:
PREGAME:
Injuries: Jojo Trader is not dressed and will be out for the game. Jordan Lyle and Armondo Blount are dressed and are going through warmups, seemingly preparing for the game.
