Malachi Toney Breaks Another Miami Record, One He Set This Season, Boosting His Heisman Case

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Entering this weekends matchup against Pitt, comments where made about Miami's superstar receiver.

Malachi Toney has been a talking point for the right reasons all season, but others still believe they can scheme against him to play him the right way. It was the wrong message for the wrong player.

“Real dynamic player, but I think we have a great scheme for him," Pitt defensive back Raion Strader said about Toney. "We’re confident in the defensive side, and we are going to bring it to him.”

Malachi Toney had two responses: verbally, "No comment". On the field, he went and broke the record he set early in the season.

Malachi Toney has 147 yards and two scores with 1:50 left in the first half. https://t.co/AMasTurKjY — Adam Lichtenstein (@ABLichtenstein) October 24, 2026

In No. 1 Miami's 53-23 victory over Pitt, Toney would have the same number of yards in the first half as the entire Panthers team. He would finish with 16 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Toney is already the best player on the Hurricanes roster and one of the top three players in the country. However, the question now shifts to his legacy and where he will finish at the end of his career.

After this game, Toney has over 2000 passing yards, the single-game reception record he broke against Stanford, and 21 receiving touchdowns in his young Hurricanes career. Moreover, He still has another year and a half to play in the orange and green.

Even with the success, he remains humble as always, and knows he still has to improve.

"Just got to stay locked in on my preparation and keep doing the things or go hard at the things that are allowing me to go out there and have that much success," Toney said on his performance after the game.

Toney is on a Heisman pace, alongside his quarterback Darian Mensah, and there is no sign of slowing down from the best quarterback/wide receiver connection in the country.

This is getting ridiculous.



Through 7 games in 2020:

DeVonta Smith: 65 catches, 903 yards, 10 TD

Mac Jones: 77.1%, 18 TD/3 INT



Miami, still in Game 7:

Malachi Toney: 65 catches, 941 yards, 10 TD

Darian Mensah: 82.0%, 21 TD/1 INT — Todd McShay (@McShay13) October 24, 2026

"We push one another extremely, like to our max, past our max, to be honest," Toney said about his relationship with Mensah. "Darian, I just love that guy. Week in,week out, we just keep getting better, keep learning little fundamentals and stuff like that, after practice catches, and anything we missed in practice, we fix it after practice. So that's how our connection is becoming what it is."

Furthermore, even with the numbers, Toney knows Miami can still clean things up and fix things put more points on the board.

"There's a lot of stuff out there that we can be better on," Toney said. "Like just because the score said what it was, we still probably left some points out there. So, I disagree with that. We still have a lot to fix like as a team, as an offense, whether it's special teams, anything. We always have a lot of little things we need to fix."

Yes, Darian Mensah just threw another TD to Malachi Toney 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KcfwmsMLG — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 24, 2026

How much better can he get? Next week, Miami will travel to Chapel Hill to battle one of the best defensive minds football has ever seen, Bill Belichick, and a red-hot North Carolina. Toney looks to continue his Heisman pace, against one of the best defenses in the ACC.

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