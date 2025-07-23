Mario Cristobal thinks Miami's Aggressive Approach to NIL is Reason for their success
Mario Cristobal knew he had to change the culture when he took the head coaching job at Miami ahead of the 2022 season.
The Hurricanes went 7-5 in 2021, proving the Manny Diaz era in Coral Gables was a failure. As a result, the program was nowhere near where it needed to be.
So far, Cristobal's Miami program has been slowly climbing up the ranks. Year one was a challenge, as they went 5-7. In year two, they improved to 7-6, before going 10-3 last season, thanks to Heisman winner Cam Ward's outstanding season.
As Cristobal enters year four at Miami, he feels good about his Hurricanes, crediting that to their aggressive approach in the NIL era. They are able to spend to bring in the best players and they're doing it.
“Well we’ve always been very well established. We’ve always been compliant, and we’ve been aggressive in the right kind of way and use it in a formative fashion that benefits our program and our players," Cristobal said about NIL at ACC media days, .
Miami's NIL collective, Canes Connection, is professionally run, and it's helped the Hurricanes attract more talented players. The impact of Canes Connection has been evident. When Cristobal first came to Miami, the program only produced one draft pick, who went in the seventh round.
Obviously, Cam Ward wwas the first overall pick in this year's draft, but the Canes had six other players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“To me, Miami did not have the talent, and Miami did not recruit to the level that Miami is supposed to recruit,” Cristobal explained. “Now you fast forward three years later, Miami is coming off a 10-win season. Now Miami is sixth in the country in players drafted with double digit combine invites, with double digit wins, and with the No. 1 pick overall.
“The steady progress and trajectory is a product of a lot of people, players, coaches, staff members working really hard to get Miami to where it needs to be."
Miami now has its sights set on the College Football Playoff, and who knows what could happen.
Regardless, Miami looks like it's once again a formidable force in the college football world.