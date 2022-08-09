Takeaways From Day Four of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice

The Miami Hurricanes were back on the Greentree Practice Fields Tuesday morning for its second practice of the week.

Here are All Hurricanes' takeaways and highlights from UM’s fourth day of fall camp.

1. Wide receiver depth chart

While depth charts and drill orders aren't very reliable throughout the first couple weeks of fall camp, some takeaways can be made.

Outside wideout Jacolby George and slot receiver Xavier Restrepo continue to work with the first team, just as they had throughout the majority of the spring. Behind George, in order, on Tuesday were third-year wideout Michael Redding III and freshman Isaiah Horton. Sophomore Brashard Smith worked with the second team at the slot behind Restrepo.

The biggest surprise so far throughout fall camp has been Clemson transfer Frank Ladson working with the first team as opposed to sophomore Key'Shawn Smith, who was a starter throughout most of the spring. Second-year receiver Romello Brinson has worked behind Smith with the third team.

2. Jacolby George is Miami's smoothest outside receiver.

The south Florida native made a name for himself in the spring and put together what might have been his best day of fall camp on Tuesday, making seamless breaks and catching every pass thrown to him.

George and Restrepo continue to be the leaders of Miami's wide receiver room.

3. Isaiah Horton continues to impress

Horton, a freshman wideout from Murfreesboro, Tenn., is a player to watch throughout the rest of fall camp.

His 6-foot-3 frame is unique to Miami's undersized wide receiver room, and he moves really well for his height. He breaks off routes effortlessly and turns upfield with ease.

4. Avantae Williams is in store for a breakout season

Speaking of moving well, Williams showed why expectations are so high for him entering his sophomore season.

The third-year safety put on a show throughout individual drills. He's incredibly quick and never wastes a movement.

Expect the DeLand, Fla. native to be a breakout candidate on what should be an improved Hurricanes defense from a season ago.

5. Offensive linemen worked on zone-blocking

Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis had an elaborate run scheme last year at Michigan. The Wolverines' rushing attack was centered around zone-based blocking.

The Hurricanes practiced this blocking technique on Tuesday, with offensive linemen working on double-teaming at the line of scrimmage and then moving onto the second level of the defense.

