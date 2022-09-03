Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Skip to main content

Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Miami's first game under head coach Mario Cristobal.

At long last, the 2022 college football season is finally here and the Miami Hurricanes are about to embark upon one of their most anticipated campaigns in recent memory. Now under the leadership of alumni-head coach Mario Cristobal, the Canes have their sights set on a return to the glory days and will open the season at home against the (FCS) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. 

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (0-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 P.M. ET

TV: ESPN 

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) 

Weather: 90 degrees, 15% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com

Odds: Miami is a 49-point favorite, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

Series History: Miami leads, 5-0.

Important Stories 

The Rundown

The buzz in Miami is tangible as this 2022 season gets set to start, and for good reason. The Hurricanes got their guy at head coach in Cristobal, a legitimate Heisman candidate in quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, and a ton of young talent. Canes fans are desperate to validate all this hype with a win and (all due respect to Bethune-Cookman) the Wildcats shouldn't make that too hard for Miami to pull off. 

Bethune-Cookman went 2-9 last season facing mostly FCS competition. One of the only FBS schools they faced in 2021 was UCF, to whom they gave up 63 points. To their credit, BCU tight end Kemari Averett is 6-foot-7 and a certified stud who might give the Hurricanes problems if the Wildcats can get him the ball

Miami should win this game without much trouble, but they need to be careful to avoid injuries and play within themselves. This is a game for the Hurricanes to build confidence, find their rhythm, and hammer out the remaining depth chart details. It's the first game for Cristobal and almost a surefire steam-rolling. 

This is a weekend that Canes fans should use to bask in the sun, because it's only going to get harder from here.

