Takeaways From Day Six of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice

Photo: Jacolby George; Credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

In Miami's first full-pads practice open to the media of the fall, the energy and physicality shown by the players were on full display.

Here are All Hurricanes' takeaways and highlights from UM’s fourth day of fall camp.

1. Jaylan Knighton was used all over the field.

The third-year running back was used as more than just a rusher on Thursday, as in the 11-on-11 portion of practice, he was positioned all over the field, appearing multiple times as an outside receiver.

Knighton's combination of speed and pass-catching ability makes him a tremendous fit in Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis's offense. The South Florida native had 280 receiving yards in addition to his 561 rushing yards last season.

2. Key'Shawn Smith was the player of the day.

On a day where Miami's wide receiver room as a whole stood out, the San Diego native was a step above.

His routes were effortless and he made some really remarkable catches throughout practice.

The highlight of Smith's day came during 1-on-1s when he caught a deep pass from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke towards the sideline. The third-year receiver was able to maintain possession of the ball while sliding to the ground.

3. Isaiah Dunson picking up from where he left off in the spring.

The sophomore defensive back was one of the biggest surprises on defense throughout the spring, and he's kept up this momentum through fall camp.

Dunson recorded an interception in 11-on-11s down the right side of the field near the sideline. He's in the mix to start along with many other cornerbacks in a crowded position group.

4. Defensive backs impress in 11-on-11s.

The defensive backs as a group had an exceptional practice on Thursday.

Redshirt junior DJ Ivey Jr. had a pass break-up down the left sideline of the field, continuing the hot streak he has been on throughout fall camp.

In addition to Dunson's interception, sophomores Daryl Porter Jr. and Kamren Kinchens, along with veteran Gilbert Frierson, all came down with takeaways of their own.

Frierson's interception was particularly impressive, as he possessed the ball with one hand and cleanly went down with it.

5. Jacurri Brown puts together a solid practice.

After a couple of inconsistent practices to start off the week, the true freshman quarterback had what might have been his best day of fall camp.

Brown's athleticism was evident, and he showed poise when escaping the pocket and scrambling when the defense started collapsing on him. He also had one of the best throws of the day to wide receiver Colbie Young, who ran a deep corner route towards the left corner of the end zone.

