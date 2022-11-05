Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State

It's rivalry week for the Hurricanes, as they will face off against Florida State in a matchup of storied programs.

The Seminoles edged out Miami, 31-28, in last season's contest between the team two teams. The 'Canes held a 28-20 lead before Florida State's offense, led by quarterback Jordan Travis, scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Travis has been excellent this season, throwing for 2,057 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 80.5 quarterback rating ranks 13th nationally. The redshirt junior has also been a threat in the run game, rushing for an additional 215 yards this year.

While the Seminoles enter this game with certainty at the quarterback position, the same cannot be said for Miami, as a starting quarterback as not yet been announced.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter of Miami's game against Duke with an apparent shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia has played in relief of him.

Garcia played turnover-free football in his first start last week against Virginia. The Whittier, California native completed 15 of his 29 passes for 125 yards. He also scored Miami's game-winning two-point conversion on a dive to the right pylon of the end zone.

The Hurricanes hold a 35-31 all-time record against Florida State, with their last win in the rivalry coming in 2020 with a 52-10 domination. The last time the Seminoles defeated Miami at Hard Rock Stadium was in 2016.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Florida State

(7:15) OL John Campbell Jr. was helped off the field by medical trainers during warmups.

(7:02) Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is warming up in full uniform.

(6:54) Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and safety James Williams are warming up in full uniform.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.