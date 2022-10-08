Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina

A disappointing 2-2 start leaves the Miami Hurricanes in desperate need of a win in their Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener against North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

The 'Canes used their bye week to regroup after a shocking 45-31 defeat in Week 4 to Middle Tennessee State. The Tar Heels, in contrast, are looking to carry over momentum from a 41-10 drubbing of Virginia Tech last Saturday.

In Miami's loss to the Blue Raiders, the Hurricanes' defense allowed 408 passing yards to quarterback Chase Cunningham, who also ran for 29 yards and totaled four combined touchdowns.

Offensively, UM also struggled. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was benched in the third quarter for redshirt freshman Jake Garcia. The second-year signal-caller threw for 169 yards on 10 completions in relief of Van Dyke.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal put rumors of a quarterback change to rest earlier this week, announcing that Van Dyke would remain the starter against North Carolina.

The quarterback position has not been an issue for UNC, as first-year starter Drake Maye has blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. The redshirt freshman has thrown for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Maye is also a threat with his feet, as he has rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his passing excellence.

Miami's defense will have to slow down Maye and UNC's high-octane offense to leave Hard Rock Stadium with a victory.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. North Carolina

(4:25 PM) Miami K Borregales misses a 53-yard FG and the Tar Heels take over at their own 35-yard line.

(4:17 PM) UNC QB Drake Maye hits receiver JJ Jones for a 74-yard TD. Tar Heels strike first. North Carolina 7, Miami 0 (Q1 8:55)

(4:11 PM) Miami drives the ball to midfield on their opening series but are forced to punt. The Tar Heels received the punt and will start their drive at their own five-yard line.

