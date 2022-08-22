Mario Cristobal Talks Miami's Defensive Competition, Tackling Improvements

Tackling was an issue last year for the Miami Hurricanes.

Through its first three games, UM was graded as the worst tackling team in the country by Pro Football Focus, and these woes continued for the rest of the season.

To rectify this, head coach Mario Cristobal and an entirely new defensive staff have installed their preferred tackling techniques. Improvements have been made through the first three weeks of fall camp.

"It looks significant, that was the No. 1 issue," Cristobal said on the 560 WQAM Joe Rose Show Monday morning about the tackling progress his team has made. "I know that we had to address it in a fashion that incorporated technique and fundamentals along with scheme, and your alignments, and eye discipline.

"We feel like we’ve made a pretty significant amount of advancement towards getting to where we wanna be … We’re working, we’re developing, we’re getting better."

In addition to tackling, Cristobal also raved about his team's depth on the defensive line and in the secondary.

"You [have] got guys healthy again. All of a sudden, Elijah Roberts is healthy. Jabari Ishmael is healthy. Jake Lichtenstein, he’s another one, [Antonio] Moultrie," Cristobal said. "Allan Haye has made some tremendous, tremendous progress. Nyjalik Kelly is a guy that off the edge, him and Cyrus Moss and Thomas Davis."

Miami took to the transfer portal during the offseason to upgrade both units.

On the defensive line, the Hurricanes added impactful pass-rushers like redshirt senior Mitchell Agude and sophomores Akheem Mesidor and Darrell Jackson Jr. The unit has been praised through fall practice, and the depth along the line is considered to be a strength for the team heading into the 2022 season.

The defensive back group, which added West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter Jr., will be led by a talented sophomore safety trio of James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens, along with other highly-regarded cornerbacks and safeties.

“You got Al Blades [Jr.] in there as well, he’s played really really well and then obviously you have outside [Te’Cory] Couch, Tyrique Stevenson has had a great camp. DJ Ivey, I can’t speak highly enough of. A guy that’s also popped out there is Malik Curtis," Cristobal said. "Those two positions, the defensive line and the secondary, has been the most competitive.”

These two units are expected to be the leaders behind what should be a much-improved Hurricanes defense from a season ago.

