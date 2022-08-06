Previewing the Hurricanes Defensive Line Entering 2022

Since 2018, Miami has relied heavily on a smaller group of players to make an impact on their defensive line. That has backfired time and time again with depth being the main issue.

In 2017 and 2018, Miami had more of a rotational defensive line that kept the group in better shape throughout the course of the game. This group that coach Mario Cristobal has built up front is a group that will get back to its roots, which is rotating bodies from the sideline. Having a group with expendable depth bodes well for the future of the defensive line.

When Cristobal arrived, the defensive line needed a fix, immediately. One of the best ways he did so was by bringing in five transfers and signing two elite edge rushers from high school. All five transfers could be impact players and the young, talented freshmen can also see the field as the season goes on.

Projected Depth Chart

Defensive End: Mitchell Agude, Elijah Roberts, Nyjalik Kelly or Thomas Davis

Defensive Tackle: Leonard Taylor, Darrell Jackson, Jake Lichtenstein or Antonio Moultrie

Defensive Tackle: Ahkeem Mesidor, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jordan Miller

Defensive End: Jahfari Harvey, Chantz Williams, Jabari Ishmael, Cyrus Moss

The Breakdown

The defensive end position needs more productivity this season. Jahfari Harvey and Mitchell Agude look to lead and be the most productive members of that position. Agude transferred from UCLA in March and is already in great shape to be a strong edge rusher. Agude is a true edge rusher that has a great blend of speed and strength, which is what Miami lacked last season alongside Harvey. Agude had 4.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in two years at UCLA.

Harvey has all the makings of a top college defensive end. With the speed, the strength and the moves, he truly is one of the freakier athletes on Miami’s roster. Whether or not it clicks this year for him is still to be determined, but Harvey has garnered a lot of praise this offseason and has gained the trust of the defensive coaching staff. Harvey has been rumored to have run a 4.5 forty-yard-dash this offseason.

Sticking with the edge rushers, Miami saw two depart for the NFL Draft (Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson) and two enter the portal (Quentin Williams and Cameron Williams). So, the opportunities at the edge are wide open, especially considering how much the group will rotate in and out.

On the flip side, the youthful bunch of the group will have to step up for the group to be consistent as a whole. Between freshmen and two-to-three-year guys, the group could easily make up for the offseason departures.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chantz Williams is a solid backup who has yet to reach his full potential. Williams could eventually carve a starting role at Miami but could be better suited to ease into that role. In addition, he’s viewed as a valuable depth piece that will have an impact off the bench. Williams, like Harvey and Agude, is a threat because of his speed off the edge.

The freshman pair of Nyjalik Kelly and Cyrus Moss is a talented duo. At this stage of development, Kelly is ahead of Moss because he had more of a “college ready” body coming out of high school. Moss is developing well, said his father, Terry, in a Twitter Space on Friday.

However, considering his slender frame, Moss will need to continue to put on weight and could be a contributor by the season’s end. With the older and more experienced edges ahead of them, Kelly and Moss will likely see more of an impact in year two.

The time is now for Thomas Davis and Jabari Ishmael. Davis has been bounced around between linebacker and edge, but despite his smaller frame, edge rushing might be his strong suit. Ishmael is also projected to have a role at edge but with the additions of interior defensive linemen, Elijah Roberts could fill in at edge this year as well. Roberts has been shifted inside, but since he’s played both positions in college he could split reps with Roberts in a rotational role to get him on the field more often.

There is one important fact to note regarding the defensive tackle position: Without the transfer additions of Darrell Jackson (Maryland), Antonio Moultrie (UAB), Jake Lichtenstein (USC) and Ahkeem Mesidor (WVU), the tackle spot was going to have major depth issues.

The additions of those four provide instant depth and veteran experience at a very thin and inexperienced position before. It’s a safe bet that the two starting interior defensive linemen will be Mesidor alongside Leonard Taylor.

Mesidor had 9.5 sacks in two years at West Virginia and arguably would have been the Big 12’s best defensive lineman going into 2022. Mesidor has also played outside, so he, like Taylor, is a versatile defensive lineman that can contribute anywhere on the front.

Taylor was limited as a freshman in 2021, but despite playing in only nine games, he was one of Miami’s most dominant forces stopping the run. Taylor had two sacks on the year and led Miami in tackles for loss with 9.5 rotating with Jared Harrison-Hunte and Nesta Jade Silvera, who is now at Arizona State.

One could expect Harrison-Hunte, Lichtenstein and Moultrie to also have a strong impact off the bench. Moultrie was out for the spring as he was recovering from a shoulder injury, so he’ll have some ground to make up now that fall camp has begun. People in the building are fond of Lichtenstein’s leadership alongside his quickness as a defensive lineman. He could also play edge in certain looks.

Jackson’s 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame is one to marvel at. His addition provides instant strength and size at the interior defensive line. Jackson could overshadow fellow defensive lineman Jordan Miller, who has been with the team since 2018. Miller is the definition of a “people mover” but hasn’t quite put his skill-set together with his size in his time at Miami. He will more than likely be a contributor in short yardage situations.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Thoughts

Miami's defensive line is in a better position now than it was in December when Cristobal arrived. The job he and the defensive coaching staff have done to revamp the line is impressive.

The transfers could all see the field and ease any stress the younger linemen would have encountered without proper development. Recruiting two of the nation’s best 2022 edge rushers also helps set the tone for recruiting and sends a message that Miami will continue to build its edges by bringing in top talent year-in and year-out.

Outside of the starting four, the majority of the names listed were hard to project because Miami wants to utilize all its depth in a variety of ways. It will be interesting to see how this group takes shape once they put their hands in the dirt in their week one matchup.

