Previewing the Hurricanes Secondary Entering 2022

Miami has no shortage of young, experienced athletes in its secondary. Entering the 2022 season, the group as a whole is shaping up to be better than it was in 2021, filled with raw talent that indicates a lot of potential. Secondary coach Jahmile Addae and cornerbacks analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke have a good group to develop as the season goes on.

Last year, miscommunications and missed assignments were the most prominent issue for the secondary. Under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, whose defense at Auburn ranked in the top 20 nationally in four of his five years there, one can expect those issues to dwindle under his coaching.

While the group is young, it has versatility and contributors will have plenty of chances to prove it in Steele's defense. Much of the secondary is filled with plug-and-play types of players that can play anywhere in the secondary and inside the box. Here's a look at how the secondary shakes out for 2022.

Projected Depth Chart

Cornerback: Tyrique Stevenson, DJ Ivey, Chris Graves Jr.

Safety: James Williams, Brian Balom or Al Blades Jr.

Safety: Kamren Kinchens or Avantae Williams, Jalen Harrell

Cornerback: Daryl Porter Jr., Al Blades Jr., Malik Curtis

Nickel: Te'Cory Couch, Isaiah Dunson

STAR: Tyrique Stevenson, Kam Kinchens, Jaden Harris

The Breakdown

A notable missing name is Marcus Clarke, who entered the transfer portal on Friday. Clarke would have more than likely been a contributor in the defense, but his absence will be made up by experienced veterans and hungry freshmen. Jalen Harrell also has not been seen during camp so his status is up in the air.

DJ Ivey and Al Blades Jr. have been competing against one another and alongside each other for four years, going on a fifth. Both have found themselves in backup roles, but they are going to be contributors during the season. Blades has dealt with multiple types of adversity over the last three years, but is now fully healthy and ready to compete alongside Ivey. Ivey has four interceptions over his career at Miami.

The two starters on the outside are both transfers that Miami recieved over the last two years. Tyrique Stevenson made his way from Georgia in 2021 and was an instant impact player in the back end. Stevenson has the size and physicality of a safety and tackles like one as well. Daryl Porter Jr transferred from West Virginia this offseason and has made his prersence known over spring and fall camp. He's a feisty cornerback for his size and can also play nickel if needed.

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Miami's trio of James Williams, Avantae Williams and Kamren Kinchens is one of the top safety groups in the country and this year they'll be contributing from the very start. There are only two safety positions yet three uber-talented safeties to utilize. Avantae Williams can also play nickel corner, which he has done during the offseason and some of last year.

Kinchens is somewhat of the underdog of the group, with most of the hype following the pair of Williams. Surprising as it may seem, Kinchens has played more snaps than his counterparts. Kinchens may get looks at the STAR position which is Mario Cristobal's spin on the old STRIKER spot.

Stevenson, however, is the favorite to lead the striker position, which is what he primarily played under Addae at Georgia. Freshman cornerback Jaden Harris has also been vying for the spot during fall camp. It's unlikely he gets the starting nod, but his physicality has been noteworthy over camp and seems like a fit for the position.

Brian Balom missed last season with a neck injury but could be the fourth safety in the rotation. He'll be battling with Al Blades who has been shifting between safety and cornerback.

James Williams seems like the only shoo-in for a safety spot because of his versatility and game-wrecking ability in the secondary and in the box. His 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame doesn't slow him down either as his strides cover ground quickly. He's one of the most talented players on Miami's roster and he'll be incorporated into the defense in a multitude of ways.

The nickel corner spot has been primarily occupied by Te'Cory Couch over the last two seasons and he figures to be the main guy this year as well. Isaiah Dunson has been pushing Couch in camp which has elevated his performance as well as his own. Couch has shifted outside at times when Stevenson goes inside at STAR, which could lead to the presumption the staff is more confident in Couch's size defending bigger wide receivers.

Miami signed a solid group of cornerbacks in the 2022 cycle and Chris Graves Jr. is one of the favorites to see the field early. Malik Curtis, a redshirt freshman could also crack the rotation, but was brought in mostly for his special teams ability.

Overall Thoughts

The entire team is anticipated to improve under Cristobal, but the secondary's progression was overdue.

For the Miami defenses of the past, far too many times would the front seven generate enough pressure or even give the quarterback to enough time to make a throw. Either way, the secondary wouldn't be there to back up the front end which was costly in third down and fourth down situations. Those issues may take time to fix, but this isn't Steele's first rodeo.

If Miami's secondary takes the next step as anticipated, they could have their most complete defense since their 2017 season. However, it is contingent upon the secondary's ability to make plays in the back end. Miami's front seven shapes up to be a strength, but if the secondary can't hold its own, the defense will have plenty of questions to answer during the season.

