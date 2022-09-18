Skip to main content

Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Follow along for live updates from Miami's Week 3 matchup against Texas A&M.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies is finally here.

Head coach Mario Cristobal enters this game in the hopes of securing his first signature win as head coach of the Hurricanes. UM dominated its first two games of the season, defeating Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss by scores of 70-13 and 30-7, respectively.

RELATED: Miami vs. Texas A&M: Staff Picks and Predictions

Texas A&M is looking to rebound from a shocking 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 in which the Aggies' offense was held to only 180 total yards and a measly 97 yards passing.

The Aggies made a quarterback change earlier this week, with LSU transfer Max Johnson expected to make his first start with Texas A&M.

Johnson was productive last season for the Tigers, passing for 2,815 touchdowns and 27 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Miami leads the historical series between itself and Texas A&M, 2-1. The most recent contest between these two storied programs was in 2008 when the Hurricanes traveled to College Station, Texas and defeated the Aggies, 41-28.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Texas A&M

8:25 p.m: Kick-off at Kyle Field will be in just over an hour. Both teams will start the game without key players. Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo will miss tonight's contest due to an injury. Texas A&M freshmen Evan Stewart, Deyon Bouie, Chris Marshall and Denver Harris are all suspended for the first half for violating team rules.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Tyler Van Dyke Miami Quarterback vs Southern Miss - Sep. 10, 2022
Football

Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Texas A&M Aggies

By Luke Chaney and Collier Logan
Miami Hurricanes
Football

What Win Over Texas A&M Would Mean for Miami

By Luke Chaney
Evan Stewart
Football

Four Aggies Suspended Week 3 vs. Miami Hurricanes

By Luke Chaney
Edwin Joseph-Chaminade Madonna
Recruiting

WR/DB Edwin Joseph Talks Hurricanes, Previews Miami vs. Texas A&M

By Luke Chaney
Miami Hurricanes
Football

Hurricanes vs Aggies: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Collier Logan
Tyler Williams Wide Receiver Lakeland (Fla.) High School - vs Osceola on Sep. 16. 2022
Recruiting

Miami Prospect Tyler Williams Talks Cristobal, Gattis, and Recruitment

By All Hurricanes Staff
MC JF
Football

Miami vs. Texas A&M: Staff Picks and Predictions

By Zach Goodall
Tyler Van Dyke Miami Hurricanes
Football

Miami Hurricanes Top 3 Storylines vs. Texas A&M: Life Without Restrepo?

By Alex Donno