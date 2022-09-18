Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. Texas A&M Aggies

The highly anticipated matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Texas A&M Aggies is finally here.

Head coach Mario Cristobal enters this game in the hopes of securing his first signature win as head coach of the Hurricanes. UM dominated its first two games of the season, defeating Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss by scores of 70-13 and 30-7, respectively.

Texas A&M is looking to rebound from a shocking 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 in which the Aggies' offense was held to only 180 total yards and a measly 97 yards passing.

The Aggies made a quarterback change earlier this week, with LSU transfer Max Johnson expected to make his first start with Texas A&M.

Johnson was productive last season for the Tigers, passing for 2,815 touchdowns and 27 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions.

Miami leads the historical series between itself and Texas A&M, 2-1. The most recent contest between these two storied programs was in 2008 when the Hurricanes traveled to College Station, Texas and defeated the Aggies, 41-28.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. Texas A&M

8:25 p.m: Kick-off at Kyle Field will be in just over an hour. Both teams will start the game without key players. Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo will miss tonight's contest due to an injury. Texas A&M freshmen Evan Stewart, Deyon Bouie, Chris Marshall and Denver Harris are all suspended for the first half for violating team rules.

