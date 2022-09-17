Four Aggies Suspended Week 3 vs. Miami Hurricanes

Sources confirm to All Hurricanes' sister site All Aggies that Texas A&M freshmen Evan Stewart, Deyon Bouie, Chris Marshall and Denver Harris have been suspended for the Aggies' matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The suspensions are a result of a violation of team rules.

The four freshmen all appeared in the 2022 SI99 Prospect Rankings and were impact players for the Aggies in their first two contests.

Stewart has been a starter for Texas A&M, adding quickness and yards-after-catch ability to the Aggies' offense. The first-year receiver is tied for first on the team in receptions. He has 105 receiving yards with a season-long catch of 23 yards.

Harris' absence will be felt, as the Houston native has been a key clog of Texas A&M's secondary. He has totaled three tackles through his first two games.

Marshall and Bouie have also gotten off to strong starts in their collegiate careers, with Marshall, the first-year wideout, having caught four passes for 41 yards in matchups against Sam Houston State and Appalachian State.

To make up for the lost production of Stewart and Marshall, senior Ainias Smith and sophomore Yulkeith Brown will likely be thrust into an even more elevated role than what they were already in.

These losses will undoubtedly hurt the Aggies' chance of rebounding from a disappointing 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2. Miami will also not be at full strength, with reports emerging earlier this week stating that leading receiver Xavier Restrepo will be unavailable for the game due to an injury.

