'I'd Say the Mood is Hungry': Hurricanes Ready to Move On Following Losses

Several Miami players share a similar attitude heading into the Hurricanes' ACC opener against North Carolina.

The Miami Hurricanes are eager to move on following back-to-back losses against Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State. The recent bye week allowed them to key in and work on the areas that needed improvement ahead of their Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener against a talented North Carolina squad on Saturday.

"We hammered away at stuff we needed to fix," tight end Will Mallory said to reporters on Tuesday. "I thought it was a good week.”

This extra week of practice also created a sense of urgency for Miami to return to the field and rebound from its previous defeats, as mentioned by the fifth-year tight end.

"I’d say the mood is hungry," Mallory said. "Guys are fired up and hungry to get back out there and play.”

This sentiment was shared by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who has struggled to replicate the success he had in the final six games of last season.

“It was a rough day for me and the offense and you have to move on from it," Van Dyke said about his performance against MTSU and his mindset moving forward

The redshirt sophomore was benched against the Blue Raiders after failing to adequately lead the offense. Head coach Mario Cristobal reaffirmed confidence in Van Dyke, confirming that he will remain the starting quarterback against the Tar Heels.

Van Dyke has spent plenty of time with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce over the course of Miami's bye week to craft a game plan moving forward that utilizes the quarterback's strengths.

"Just meeting a lot more," Van Dyke said about this connection with his coaches. "Telling them what I like and what I don’t like and just getting that comfortable feeling with them."

Miami's offense will have an opportunity to create momentum and capitalize against a North Carolina defense that has floundered this season. The Tar Heels rank 120th out of 131 teams nationally in yards allowed per game.

