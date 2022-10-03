Arroyo and Nelson's Availability Undecided, More Miami Hurricanes Injury News

The Miami Hurricanes could be without some key contributors against North Carolina on Saturday.

While some of these injuries were not made public, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal did confirm that the Hurricanes will not be fully healthy against the Tar Heels.

"We have some guys that are going to be out," Cristobal said.

The head coach did detail tight end Elijah Arroyo and offensive tackle Zion Nelson's respective injury situations.

"Elijah Arroyo has done very well. As some of you guys know, he did get banged up," Cristobal said.

Arroyo's status for Saturday's contest is to be determined.

Like the tight end, Nelson's availability against UNC is also undecided.

"There was a setback," Cristobal said about Nelson, who had been working his way toward a full recovery from a cleanup procedure he had on his knee before fall camp. "We expect it to be close."

Both players have an important role on the Hurricanes. Nelson's versatility and athleticism allow him to play at different positions on the offensive line, and Arroyo's blend of pass-catching ability and willingness to block make him a solid all-around tight end.

The sophomore has caught five passes for 66 yards this year, including a season-long 29-yard reception against Texas A&M in Week 3. Arroyo has already matched his catch total from his freshman campaign.

Cristobal also updated the status of a couple of key wide receivers for UM who have been sidelined due to injuries.

Sophomore Jacolby George will be out at least another two to three weeks, while third-year wideout Xavier Restrepo will be out another five to six weeks. Hopefully he is able to play against Florida State on Nov. 5.

