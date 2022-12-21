Transfer Portal: Francisco Mauigoa Joining Brother at Miami

Finding the right players to make the Miami Hurricanes defense work can be an arduous task. Size and speed being matched to a specific scheme are just a part of the process.

When adding a player from the Transfer Portal, those traits are considered, and so is another primary ingredient.

There’s personality to think about for each player that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal brings into his football program. With the latest player to commit to the Hurricanes, former Washington State Cougar Francisco Mauigoa, fortunately he has traits that make him valuable from a physical and personality standpoint.

In case a person is wondering, yes, he’s the brother of Miami offensive tackle recruit Francis Mauigoa. Like his younger brother, he’s showing why earning a scholarship to Miami is legitimate.

He is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. Playing linebacker, he is adept at being in the box or playing on the edge and rotating to the flat to cover in space. He’s good at covering running backs, and this video is proof.

It’s rare to see players make those kinds of plays, especially at Mauigoa’s size. Now, the fit is also important, especially with Miami needing to rebuild a defense that is looking back at being overwhelmed by peer institutions like Clemson and Florida State.

Looking into this young man’s development at Washington State and seeing the sheer consistency of his statistics, helps to paint a picture for his future as a Hurricane. Consider the following numbers to provide transparency about what he’s capable of accomplishing.

Mauigoa went through the 2022 season to record 60 total tackles. In sum, he has 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three fumbles forced, a pass breakup, and the pick-six shown above. From those contests, six games of at least six total tackles is also a key point to make.

That’s production. That’s versatility. Further, even with natural-born talent, those across-the-board statistics are very unlikely to transpire from someone that’s not a team player.

Miami is gaining a linebacker that is going to help make an impact in 2023. There will be two Mauigoa’s playing for the Canes in the fall of 2023.

