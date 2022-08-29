Report: Miami Hurricanes Make Late Addition to 2022 Roster

Photo: Lucious Stanley; Credit: University of Alabama-Birmingham

The Miami Hurricanes have welcomed a late addition to their 2022 roster less than a week before kicking off their season against Bethune-Cookman, obtaining transfer running back Lucious Stanley from the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Monday, as first reported by CaneSport.

247Sports added on Monday that Stanley has joined the program as a walk-on.

Stanley, a super-senior and Fort Myers, Fla. native, will be immediately eligible for the 2022 season as a graduate transfer, offering the Canes an experienced insurance policy at the running back position following fall camp injuries to redshirt freshman Donald Chaney Jr. and true freshman TreVonte' Citizen.

In five seasons with the Blazers, Stanley tallied 204 rushing attempts for 1,048 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns across 48 appearances. He added four receptions for 46 yards in that stretch.

As laid out in All Hurricanes' projection of Miami's two-deep depth chart, third-year sophomores Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr. are expected to lead the charge at running back for the Hurricanes this season with sophomore Thaddius Franklin Jr. serving as a change of pace back. Until Chaney and Citizen recover from their injuries, Stanley can be expected to back this trio up.

The Canes will host the Wildcats to open their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 PM.

