Skip to main content

Report: Miami Hurricanes Make Late Addition to 2022 Roster

The Miami Hurricanes added much-needed running back depth to their roster on Monday.

Photo: Lucious Stanley; Credit: University of Alabama-Birmingham 

The Miami Hurricanes have welcomed a late addition to their 2022 roster less than a week before kicking off their season against Bethune-Cookman, obtaining transfer running back Lucious Stanley from the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Monday, as first reported by CaneSport.

247Sports added on Monday that Stanley has joined the program as a walk-on.

Stanley, a super-senior and Fort Myers, Fla. native, will be immediately eligible for the 2022 season as a graduate transfer, offering the Canes an experienced insurance policy at the running back position following fall camp injuries to redshirt freshman Donald Chaney Jr. and true freshman TreVonte' Citizen.

In five seasons with the Blazers, Stanley tallied 204 rushing attempts for 1,048 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns across 48 appearances. He added four receptions for 46 yards in that stretch.

As laid out in All Hurricanes' projection of Miami's two-deep depth chart, third-year sophomores Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr. are expected to lead the charge at running back for the Hurricanes this season with sophomore Thaddius Franklin Jr. serving as a change of pace back. Until Chaney and Citizen recover from their injuries, Stanley can be expected to back this trio up.

The Canes will host the Wildcats to open their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 PM.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis. 

Lucious Stanley
Football

Report: Miami Hurricanes Make Late Addition to 2022 Roster

By Zach Goodall
zion nelson
Football

Miami Week 1 Injury Update: Mallory to Play, Nelson's Status TBD

By Luke Chaney
Miami Hurricanes
Football

Miami Hurricanes Rated Third "Most Desperate" Team in CFB

By All Hurricanes Staff
Monroe Freeling
Recruiting

Priority OT Names Miami Hurricanes a Finalist; Sets Commitment Date

By All Hurricanes Staff
Tyler Van Dyke Fall Camp 2022
Football

Projecting the Miami Hurricanes 2022 Depth Chart

By Luke Chaney
Frank Ladson Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver
Football

Donno Mailbag: Will These "Overlooked" Miami Hurricanes Players Make A Difference In 2022?

By Alex Donno
Mario Cristobal
Recruiting

S Hylton Stubbs: Miami Offer 'Was Probably My Favorite One'

By Luke Chaney
Miami Hurricanes
Football

What Gear Will Miami Fans Rock This Season?

By All Hurricanes Staff