Reports: Former Miami DB Marcus Clarke Transferring to Missouri

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke can be found in the University of Missouri student directory according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, meaning the third-year sophomore will next suit up for the Tigers and complete his process in the transfer portal.

The news of Clarke's arrival at Missouri was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports on Monday evening. Clarke entered the transfer portal on Aug. 19 prior to the conclusion of Miami's fall camp.

Clarke appeared in 15 games during his two-year UM career, tallying 29 total tackles, two interceptions and four defended passes.

He made four starts during his 2021 campaign but was not expected to maintain a first-team role with the Canes moving forward with Tyrique Stevenson and Daryl Porter Jr. projected to man the outside cornerback roles and Te'Cory Couch at nickel corner.

Miami is also comfortable with its depth at cornerback, especially considering the positional versatility that Porter and Couch provide. Third-year sophomore Isaiah Dunson has also emerged as a potential contributor throughout fall camp.

Clarke signed with Miami as a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2020 out of Winter Park (Fla.) High School, choosing the Canes over offers from programs such as Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UCF, Wake Forest and Cincinnati, among others.

