Skip to main content

Reports: Former Miami DB Marcus Clarke Transferring to Missouri

Former Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke quickly found a new home via the transfer portal.

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke can be found in the University of Missouri student directory according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, meaning the third-year sophomore will next suit up for the Tigers and complete his process in the transfer portal. 

The news of Clarke's arrival at Missouri was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports on Monday evening. Clarke entered the transfer portal on Aug. 19 prior to the conclusion of Miami's fall camp.

Clarke appeared in 15 games during his two-year UM career, tallying 29 total tackles, two interceptions and four defended passes.  

He made four starts during his 2021 campaign but was not expected to maintain a first-team role with the Canes moving forward with Tyrique Stevenson and Daryl Porter Jr. projected to man the outside cornerback roles and Te'Cory Couch at nickel corner.

Miami is also comfortable with its depth at cornerback, especially considering the positional versatility that Porter and Couch provide. Third-year sophomore Isaiah Dunson has also emerged as a potential contributor throughout fall camp.

Clarke signed with Miami as a consensus three-star prospect in the class of 2020 out of Winter Park (Fla.) High School, choosing the Canes over offers from programs such as Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, UCF, Wake Forest and Cincinnati, among others.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Marcus Clarke
Football

Reports: Former Miami DB Marcus Clarke Transferring to Missouri

By Zach Goodall
Jaylan Knighton
Football

ACC Week 1: Miami, Pitt, Clemson and NC ST

By All Hurricanes Staff
Monroe Freeling
Recruiting

SI99 OT Freeling Picks Georgia Over Miami

By All Hurricanes Staff
Lucious Stanley
Football

Report: Miami Hurricanes Make Late Addition to 2022 Roster

By Zach Goodall
zion nelson
Football

Miami Week 1 Injury Update: Mallory to Play, Nelson's Status TBD

By Luke Chaney
Miami Hurricanes
Football

Miami Hurricanes Rated Third "Most Desperate" Team in CFB

By All Hurricanes Staff
Tyler Van Dyke Fall Camp 2022
Football

Projecting the Miami Hurricanes 2022 Depth Chart

By Luke Chaney
Frank Ladson Miami Hurricanes Wide Receiver
Football

Donno Mailbag: Will These "Overlooked" Miami Hurricanes Players Make A Difference In 2022?

By Alex Donno