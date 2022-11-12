How Will Miami QB Jacurri Brown’s First Start Go?

The faithful for the Miami Hurricanes will see a glimpse of the future today. There’s no Tyler Van Dyke for Miami, as he’s still out with a right shoulder injury. That’s his throwing shoulder, so it’s not clear if or when Van Dyke might see action for the Hurricanes the rest of this season.

It’s not helpful that running back Henry Parris, Jr. will not play either. That makes the quarterback situation all the more interesting. While Jake Garcia could and probably will play, another young signal caller will start.

That’s where the interest with freshman Jacurri Brown begins. Coming from famed Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes County, Brown is expected to come out behind center during the first drive for the Hurricanes. Ironically, Brown will not be the only freshman quarterback starting today. Georgia Tech's Zach Pyron will also start.

Brown began to play much more during the last game versus Florida State so at least he’s been in the flow recently. While his statistics were not eye-popping, he did show flashes as a passer, and especially as a runner, against the Seminoles.

Brown was just five of nine for 37 yards against FSU, and also threw one interception and no touchdowns. On the ground is where he did well. 13 carries for 64 yards, a 4.9 average, showed what Brown was capable of. Keep in mind, FSU and everyone with a clue knew that Brown was a better runner than passer during that game.

RELATED: Final Score Predictions for Miami at Georgia Tech

The Noles were expecting him to take off and run. That did not stop Brown from breaking tackles and making defenders miss when he did tote the football. Now that brings up this game against Georgia Tech.

How well will Brown do?

That answer probably depends on how the coaches set him up and how his teammates help to make plays.

To begin, it’s absolutely imperative that Miami runs for over four yards per carry on first downs. Being behind the sticks, for a true freshman signal caller, that’s likely to lead to a low third down conversion rate and possibly sacks and/or turnovers as well.

Yes, Miami’s offensive line has struggled with injuries and that’s hurt the running game. Fair or not, that cannot be an excuse today. At minimum, a four yards per carry average on first down!

Next, provide Brown with the plays that he wants to run. Many coaches are stubborn with this because they do not like to adjust from their philosophy and game plan. With a freshman, it’s wise to allow Brown a good number of plays to pick out that he prefers to operate; that’s especially true with passing plays. Forcing Brown to throw during plays he does not like as much could lead to a disastrous interception(s).

Another point, the Miami receivers, tight ends and running backs must make some “wow” plays. Maybe it’s a one-handed grab by Colbie Young, or Xavier Restrepo catching a short slant, make a few defenders miss, and run 70 yards for a score. Bottom line, Miami’s skill talent must make special plays to help Brown and the offense move the football.

Overall, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal starting Brown is going to provide the young quarterback a chance to gain valuable experience. Sure, he might split time with Garcia, but Brown is expected to earn the lion’s share of the snaps behind center. Let’s see how the young man does and evaluate the results afterwards.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.