Report: Hurricanes RB Henry Parrish Jr. Out vs. Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes have been reeling since their devastating loss to Florida State and a stunning decommitment from a top recruit, and the last thing they need is more bad news. But that's exactly what they've got, as reports have surfaced that Canes running back Henry Parrish Jr. will not play in today's game against Georgia Tech.

Parrish's absence was first reported by the Sun Sentinel, with no specific reason given for the sidelining of Miami's best ball carrier. Parrish has established himself as the Canes' go-to guy in the backfield, having rushed for 569 yards and four touchdowns this fall, despite missing some time due to injuries.

His fellow running back, Jaylan Knighton, who many assumed would split carries with Parrish this season, has been shelved recently due to ball security issues, recording three fumbles in four games. Knighton will likely be the workhorse on Saturday against Georgia Tech, along with some help from backups Thad Franklin and Lucious Stanley.

It will be interesting to see how much Parrish's injury affects Miami's game plan, especially with a new quarterback under center.

Without Parrish to tote the rock, Miami may see the value in starting freshman Jacurri Brown at quarterback, as Brown's proven to be a dynamic ball carrier in his limited playing time this year. He's got work to do regarding his passing prowess, but the Hurricanes' other option, Jake Garcia, has been turnover prone this season to say the least.

Regardless of who ends up calling the huddles, they'll be sure to feel Parrish's absence. This is another tough blow to the already hampered Hurricanes.

