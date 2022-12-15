Where to Watch Miami OT Target Samson Okunlola's Commitment

It's decision day for the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2023, per the SI99, and Miami Hurricanes' priority recruiting target Samson Okunlola.

Okunlola's commitment will be aired on the 247Sports YouTube channel at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 15, broadcasting a ceremony at Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy, his high school. He's set to choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama and Michigan State.

Should the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Okunlola commit to the Canes, he'll join what is arguably the top offensive line class of commitments in the country, paired with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.) La Salle's Frankie Tinilau, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler and another IMG product, Antonio Tripp, en route to Coral Gables.

He'd also join Mauigoa, Lakeland (Fla.) High cornerback Cormani McClain, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy edge rusher Jayden Wayne, Orlando (Fla.) Jones linebacker Malik Bryant, Miami (Fla.) Central edge rusher Rueben Bain, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater linebacker Raul Aguirre and Miami (Fla.) Edison slot receiver Nathaniel Joseph as SI99 members committed to The U in 2023.

You can find a snippet of Okunlola's All Hurricanes scouting report below.

Left tackle is the long-term projection. Okunlola’s ability to quickly shift his body weight and keep the quarterback protected are too valuable to project him at another spot. Now, for his freshman season, time will tell. It’s a massive jump from private school Massachusetts prep football to the Power 5. There will be some inevitable growing pains next fall, but Okunlola should see the field during his freshman campaign. During Okunlola’s second year of college, he should be a starter.

