Elite OT Samson Okunlola Film Evaluation

When looking at a truly elite prospect like Sports Illustrated’s No. 5 overall prospect, Samson Okunlola, that evaluation deserves additional attention.

He's certainly earning recruiting attention, with offers galore including Miami, Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, Florida, and just about any other major college football program can imagine. He's the highest rated player in the SI 99 that is not committed, too. That's another reason a film review is in order.

For the purpose of truly getting to know Okunlola, a look back at his junior film, as well as him playing defense, are a part of the broader look at this young man’s athleticism and long-term potential at playing offensive tackle at the college level.

Junior Film Overview

The 6-foot-5 and 305-pound prospect from Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy came into the prior season just under 300 pounds. His junior film made it seem like a player much older.

Explosive first-step quickness, that’s a primary point to mention. Okunlola closes the gap between himself and the defensive lineman so quickly that he engulfs many of them and then just overpowers that player with sheer size and strength.

Even though he does not consistently show arm extension after contact, it’s notable that his feet are constantly chopping, moving him and the defensive lineman forward. It’s impressive. Here's a basic drill he does to help keep make his feet move so well:

When pulling, Okunlola’s patience to find someone to block gives credence to his maturity as a football player. He does not go off track and keeps on a line to help his running back.

Okunlola Playing Defense

While offense is Okunlola’s calling, he does show the propensity to make plays as a defensive end. Two areas in particular stand out. Okunlola engages the opposing offensive lineman with quickness and power. He does not waste time. Okunlola just goes.

Next, it’s just hustle. Watching him play defense shows that he is truly investing in playing the sport of football. He will chase down a running back or quarterback from behind. That takes a lot of effort for a man that’s roughly 300 pounds. Great sign.

Senior Film Improvements

Unlike the 2021 season, as an offensive tackle, Okunlola now has begun to keep his arms extended and guides the opposing defender where he desires. To do this, his fast hands and quick feet allow him to be in position to get past the defender’s hands more often than not.

He even seals the edge by turning the defensive end with both of his arms and feet working in unison to get the defender to a roughly 45 degree angle, and back towards the middle of the line. That helps his running back have more room to run outside.

Similarly, Okunlola’s hands are now quickly into the opposition during pass sets. He seems to be much more comfortable with his kick step.

Overall, Okunlola shows a natural progression, especially with his hands, and the transition is obvious during many of his senior film clips. Now onto some of the raw attributes this young man will be bringing to the college level.

Frame

Just cannot teach it. While Okunlola has thick upper legs, he moves in space more like a big tight end than an offensive tackle. His lower legs allow him to do this:

That clip never goes out of style. His torso is still quite lean, too. There’s plenty of room for Okunlola to reach 320 pounds and not be too heavy or too stiff. The frame for Okunlola is well balanced.

Athleticism

The clip above as a bonus, just understand that he moves in space so much better than the vast majority of prep offensive lineman that it is truly shocking. Phrases like “light on his feet” and “he’s a dancing bear” are common for describing big-time NFL offensive tackles. Okunlola, while still a young player, holds similar movement skills.

Offensive Line Attributes

Good hand use by way of staying inside the opposing defender’s frame and maneuvering them where he desires. Of note, Okunlola will turn a defensive end back towards the middle of the line so that an outside zone or any other perimeter running play has a chance at success. That happens because of a great pair of feet.

Probably the best feet of any high school offensive tackle in America, actually. Short-area quickness to be a power run blocker or cut off the edge from a wide pass rush.

College Position Fit

Left tackle is the long-term projection. Okunlola’s ability to quickly shift his body weight and keep the quarterback protected are too valuable to project him at another spot. Now, for his freshman season, time will tell. It’s a massive jump from private school Massachusetts prep football to the Power 5.

There will be some inevitable growing pains next fall, but Okunlola should see the field during his freshman campaign. During Okunlola’s second year of college, he should be a starter.

