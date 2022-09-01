Miami vs. Bethune Cookman: Scouting the Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman was put on Miami’s schedule for one main reason: It’s a tune-up game and a perfect one set up for Miami to show off its new and revamped team.

The Wildcats are coming off a rough 2-9 season that saw them finish sixth in the East Division of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. On the flip side, the Hurricanes finished with an undesirable 7-5 record in the ACC. Despite the lackluster seasons by both teams, they’re both primed for stronger performances in 2022.

Offense

Last season, BCU threw for 2330 yards and 18 touchdowns, Kemari Averett caught 888 of those yards along with ten touchdowns. Averett will be lining up against the Canes this Saturday out of the tight end position. How much of a mismatch could he be for Miami? Think of Miami’s tight end, Will Mallory. Averett is a fast, bigger-bodied tight end that excels in the passing game but unlike his counterpart, is a far better blocker. Averett will get serious NFL Draft consideration come next April.

Averett will give Miami a good look at their linebackers and safeties in coverage. The safeties will likely hold their own considering it’s a strong point of the team, but the linebackers are the bigger question. If Miami’s linebackers do well in coverage against Averett, not to paint a wrong picture, but it would be a sign that Miami’s linebackers have improved. Averett could be one of the better tight ends Miami faces all season.

BCU does not have a clear favorite at quarterback. Former Florida and Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones is in contention along with Walter Simmons, who spent his high school days at Oakleaf (Fla.).

Often times people hear the phrase, “if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have a quarterback.” Well, that isn’t necessarily the case for BCU. While it’s not ideal for BCU to start a younger, inexperienced quarterback against a Power-Five FBS opponent, they are improvisers. Both are extremely athletic with underrated arm talent and held multiple Power Five offers in high school.

Miami has a clear advantage over BCU based on how the defense projects alone. The biggest issue that Miami will face defensively is the tight end, Averett. BCU’s run game doesn’t project to give Miami too great of a task, especially with Miami’s defensive line being a strength. It’s expected that Miami will generate pressure with the pass-rush and plug holes in run defense.

Defense

Cornerback is without a doubt the strength of the defense for BCU. The first name that jumps out on the defense is cornerback Omari Hill-Robinson. Hill-Robinson is about as small and feisty of a cornerback as one can think of. Last season, the 5-10, 160-pounder nabbed four interceptions and eight pass breakups. He can play outside but he primarily operates out of the slot.

Opposite of Hill-Robinson is Caleb Sutherland. Sutherland transferred from Toledo last season and was an instant impact player in the secondary. Sutherland is what some would call a “dude,” he does it all for BCU defensively. Last year, he finished second in total tackles with 74 and tacked on an interception with two pass breakups. What is truly mindboggling is the fact that he also led the Wildcats in sacks and tackles for loss… as a cornerback.

Miami’s offensive line and running backs will have to be wary of the cornerback blitzes that BCU will throw at them. Outside of cornerback, the defense doesn’t pose much threat to Miami’s passing and rushing attack. As long as Miami can keep the ball out of the hands of Hill-Robinson and keep Sutherland out of the backfield, Miami looks to be in good shape.

