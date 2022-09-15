Miami's Offensive X-Factor vs. Texas A&M: RB Thaddius Franklin, Jr.

For the Miami Hurricanes’ offense to play well against the Texas A&M Aggies' defense, several players will need to perform. Perhaps the most important player to Miami's success is one that some may not consider.

Running back Thaddius Franklin, Jr. is that player. He’s the one back that has been consistent during the first two games by being a true between-the-tackles power runner.

Before diving into all of his attributes, here are Franklin’s statistics through the first two contests of the 2022 season.

Rushing: 21 carries, 135 yards, 6.4 yard average, and three touchdowns for the 6-foot and 240-pound bruiser from West Park, Fla. His ability to catch the football is important against A&M as well.

Receiving: two receptions for 10 yards. Might not seem like much, but it’s just two games and the Hurricanes rotate several running backs. He’s likely to see his reception total grow quicker after the way he played during the first two games.

Against A&M, Franklin is going against a talented defensive unit where he will need to be ready to catch the football when called upon. It would not be surprising that from just check downs and screens, Franklin catches four or five passes against the Aggies. Speaking of their defense, it’s one that Franklin provides a good matchup with, as both revel in contact.

The A&M front seven is a big and physical group, especially along the defensive line. It will be common to witness all four defensive linemen being big-bodied players. Multiple 300-plus-pound defensive linemen in the game at the same time is not out of the question. Their style of play resembles a bit of old-school football.

With that point in mind, Miami will need to continue to rotate running backs with Franklin’s size likely keeping him on the field more than he might be against some of the other teams on the schedule. He's also capable of being a powerful inside runner down near the end zone, which could come in handy against A&M.

Investigating the past four recruiting classes, the Aggies are absolutely loaded with four and five-star recruits across their front seven. That includes the backups as well.

There’s also something else that makes Franklin an excellent choice for the offensive X-factor Cane heading into this game: His abilities in pass protection.

While running backs Henry Parrish, Jr. and Jaylan Knighton are talented runners, both are also under 200 pounds. Each going up against the blitzing linebackers, and even occasionally needing to help pass protect against defensive ends, is not a good matchup for the Canes.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) is one of several talented edge defenders Miami must contend with. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY

While the Aggies are listed as playing a 4-2-5 defense, it’s truly closer to more of a 3-3-5 look. Beyond the massive traditional defensive linemen, there is edge defender Fadil Diggs. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. He’s athletic enough to play in space like a 3-4 outside linebacker.

Thus, Franklin is going to have to play a lot of the passing downs to help protect quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. This is arguably the top priority for Miami and Franklin: Keep Van Dyke from being hit by the Aggies.

As long as the running game at least holds serve for Miami and averages over four yards per tote, Van Dyke and the passing game have a chance to make some big plays.

Those calls could include play-action shots down the field, or they could be Van Dyke simply scanning the secondary and letting the football go after he finds an opening. Whatever it is, Franklin is going to be key in protecting Van Dyke in the pocket.

Keep in mind, this is going to be a game where one key mistake can change the outcome. Franklin’s size could be the difference in Miami winning or losing if it comes down to allowing Van Dyke to make just one more pass that leads to six points for the Canes.

