Statistics Miami's Tyler Van Dyke Needs to Win the Heisman?

The Miami Hurricanes have several big games coming up. That of course includes Miami's Sep. 17 matchup at Texas A&M. To win that game, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will probably need to pass for 250, perhaps even 300 yards, and perhaps three touchdowns as well.

Those are the kinds of statistics that Heisman voters tend to notice, i.e. high passing totals in big-time games. They would certainly help Van Dyke at least receive an invite to New York as a Heisman finalist. Roughly a year ago, nobody was thinking about Van Dyke in terms of being a Heisman contender or even playing for the Hurricanes.

When starting quarterback D’Eriq King injured his shoulder against Michigan State early last season, pretty much all hope was lost for the Hurricanes. A quarterback battle ensued between Van Dyke and Jake Garcia. Former head coach Manny Diaz decided to pick the former.

Not much was known about the then-redshirt freshman. He had thrown just three passes prior to his first extended action against Central Connecticut State. However, after closing out the season with six straight games of 300-plus yards passing and at least three touchdowns, Van Dyke earned respect locally and nationally.

The hype around him has continued into this year. DraftKings had Van Dyke tied to be the No. 8 most likely odds to win the Heisman.

He’s off to a productive start that’s led the Hurricanes to a 2-0 record. Here are the combined statistics for Van Dyke after two games.

34-for-46, 73.9%, 448 yards, 9.7 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s still getting accustomed to the next scheme with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, so Van Dyke’s overall statistics should rise as he plays throughout the 2022 season.

Will his numbers be good enough to at least challenge for the Heisman? How about winning it? To look at how feasible the Miami quarterback’s Heisman journey is from a statistical standpoint, here are the average statistics of every quarterback to win the award since 2010.

290 of 417, 69.5%, 4,256 yards, 10.2 yards per attempt, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Additionally, those same quarterbacks averaged rushing totals of 785 yards, 5.0 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns.

Since Van Dyke is more of a pocket passer and doesn’t run much, let’s split up the stats even further. Here are the average statistics of all Heisman quarterback winners since 2010 with under 500 rushing yards.

328-of-466, 70.4%, 4,807 yards, 10.3 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Those numbers are certainly impressive. There is another Heisman quarterback that played for Miami’s rival whose stats could be replicated by Van Dyke this season. Here are the stats of Florida State’s Jameis Winston during his 2013 season: 257-of-384, 66.9%, 4,057 yards, 10.6 yards per attempt, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Van Dyke would need a similar performance during the last 10 regular season games of 2022 (202-of-324, 62.3%, 2,931 yards, 9.0 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions) to what he did during the last six games of the 2021 season to reach the numbers that Winston or any of the recent Heisman quarterbacks produced.

There is a long way to go for Van Dyke in the Heisman race, and based on the numbers, he’s still in contention to make an appearance in New York and possibly win the coveted Heisman Trophy award.

Note: Statistics are not the only way to impress Heisman voters. All Hurricanes will have an article this Friday with a closer look at the different ways Van Dyke could earn respect, and Heisman votes, when leading the Hurricanes against the Aggies.

