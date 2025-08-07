Miami Long Snapper Named to Preseason Watch List
Based on last season's offense, there would have never been a guess that the Miami Hurricanes had a long snapper on its roster.
Most know that it is a joke because of the generational offensive output the Canes had last season; moreover, the Hurricanes have now landed long snapper Adam Booker for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award preseason watch list.
One of the most underrated parts of the Hurricanes' past five seasons has been the consistency in the special teams department. Entering this season, the Canes have had to make several changes with personnel, thanks to the NFL Draft and a few players not having enough eligibility anymore.
The Hurricanes still expect not to use Booker much this season, with the expectation to not have a massive drop in offensive output, but the redshirt junior could have many impactful snaps this season.
2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List:
Adam Booker, Miami
Beau Gardner, Georgia
Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Ben Mann, Boston College
Bryce Robinson, Virginia
Christian Epling, Virginia Tech
Curtis Cooper, Duke
David Bird, Alabama
Drew Clausen, Iowa State
Dylan Black, Oregon State
Garrett Cates, USF
Garrison Grimes, BYU
Greg Tarr, Michigan
Hank Pepper, USC
Jacob Graham, Texas A&M
John Ferlmann, Ohio State
Kevin Gallic, Nebraska
Lane Hansen, Illinois
Luke Basso, Oregon
Mark Langston, Indiana
Mason Arnold, Florida State
Mason Hutton, Boise State
Morgan Tribbett, SMU
Nick Levy, Wisconsin
Rocco Underwood, Florida
Shai Kochav, Louisville
Shea Freibaum, Oklahoma State
Spencer Triplett, UNC
Tyler Duzansky, Penn State
Wesley Brown, Fresno State
Read More:
This Long Snapper award is named after Patrick Mannelly, widely known as the best long snapper in the NFL. He was a four-year starter at long snapper and two-year starter at offensive line at Duke University before he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.
The Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award, founded by Kevin Gold, Patrick Mannelly and Chris Rubio, aims to provide rare recognition for the impactful role long snappers play in today’s game.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.