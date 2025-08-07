All Hurricanes

Miami Long Snapper Named to Preseason Watch List

Miami Hurricanes long snapper Adam Booker for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award preseason watch list.

Justice Sandle

Sep 14, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes place kicker Andres Borregales (30) celebrates with holder Dylan Joyce (94) after kicking a field goal against the Ball State Cardinals during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Based on last season's offense, there would have never been a guess that the Miami Hurricanes had a long snapper on its roster.

Most know that it is a joke because of the generational offensive output the Canes had last season; moreover, the Hurricanes have now landed long snapper Adam Booker for the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award preseason watch list.

One of the most underrated parts of the Hurricanes' past five seasons has been the consistency in the special teams department. Entering this season, the Canes have had to make several changes with personnel, thanks to the NFL Draft and a few players not having enough eligibility anymore.

The Hurricanes still expect not to use Booker much this season, with the expectation to not have a massive drop in offensive output, but the redshirt junior could have many impactful snaps this season.

2025 Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award Watch List: 

Adam Booker, Miami

Beau Gardner, Georgia

Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

Ben Mann, Boston College

Bryce Robinson, Virginia

Christian Epling, Virginia Tech

Curtis Cooper, Duke

David Bird, Alabama

Drew Clausen, Iowa State

Dylan Black, Oregon State

Garrett Cates, USF

Garrison Grimes, BYU

Greg Tarr, Michigan

Hank Pepper, USC

Jacob Graham, Texas A&M

John Ferlmann, Ohio State

Kevin Gallic, Nebraska

Lane Hansen, Illinois

Luke Basso, Oregon

Mark Langston, Indiana

Mason Arnold, Florida State

Mason Hutton, Boise State

Morgan Tribbett, SMU

Nick Levy, Wisconsin

Rocco Underwood, Florida 

Shai Kochav, Louisville

Shea Freibaum, Oklahoma State

Spencer Triplett, UNC

Tyler Duzansky, Penn State 

Wesley Brown, Fresno State

This Long Snapper award is named after Patrick Mannelly, widely known as the best long snapper in the NFL. He was a four-year starter at long snapper and two-year starter at offensive line at Duke University before he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. Mannelly is the longest tenured Chicago Bear after playing 16 seasons and a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award, founded by Kevin Gold, Patrick Mannelly and Chris Rubio, aims to provide rare recognition for the impactful role long snappers play in today’s game.

