Miami's Star Player 'Very Aware' That His Best Is Needed Against No. 7 Texas A&M

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 10 Miami Hurricanes contiunes to prepare for the biggest game in 23 years as a program. Against No. 7 Texas A&M, the Canes will have to be at their very best, including their star quarterback Carson Beck.

In the last month of play, the Canes quarterback showed he still has the capabilities of being elite. He threw for 10 touchdowns and only one interception while being one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that having him in this game is important, and his experience will give the Canes an advatnage on the road.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Their love of the game, their passion for the sport, is huge," Cristobal said. "And to see a guy that that came in under so much scrutiny, right, and having to recover from everything else, to grow like he's growing and now come down to the end playing his best football down the stretch. I think it's awesome. It's awesome to see how he approaches each and every day. He's really, really driven. His practices have been outstanding. Happy for these guys, but happy in the sense that I get to push them more. So we're again, we're just excited about working."

Beck finished the regular season with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He threw for 3072 yards, but in those down games, there is still a sore stop with everyone involved.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson knows he expects the best from Beck, and he is "very aware" of that.

Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) rushes the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"I mean, you know, when you're the quarterback, and you have a challenge ahead, as we have with their defense, I mean, you've got to be poised in the pocket," Dawson said. "There's going to be some major bullet flattening around you, so poise is crucial. Pocket of awareness, it's poise. He's been in big games. You know, this is nothing that he hasn't been in, and so I do think that that matters. And so his poise is gonna be, you know, basically contagious through the whole group.

"And so, you know, yeah, I do think that it's gonna go, look, at some point, both teams are gonna come to a situation where it's gonna be a crucial time in the game, and we've got to make a play. And it's no different on their side. And so the team that makes that play is probably going to win the game. And so your players, your best players, have to be their best in those times. And so he's very aware of that."

