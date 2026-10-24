No. 1 Miami Continues Throwback Trend Drowning Pitt In Crushing Performance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Throwback uniforms on, and it instantly felt like old times with Miami being the No. 1 team in the country and dragging another team offensively and defensively.

No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) continues its path to an undefeated season with another Heisman-like performance from both Malachi Toney and Darian Mensh. Moreover, the Hurricanes' defense stood stout, aside from the consistent Hail Mary scare at the end of the first half.

Furthermore, this style of game was what the Hurricanes wanted to prove they could have. They can run the ball with freshmen Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. while also having more than just Toney play at an elite level.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami would start its offensive onslaught by scoring 10 points while controlling the clock. UM's offense has complained about leaving points on the board, and even with another high-scoring performance, the offensive line consistently put them behind the sticks, frustrating Mario Cristobal.

However, it never slowed the scoring down. Miami had a point to prove by being the No. 1 team in the country, scoring again on the back of Miami's freshman back, Mallory.

Mallory would finish his afternoon with seven rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Miami would rush for under 100 yards, but its passing attack would still be elite.

Yes, Darian Mensah just threw another TD to Malachi Toney 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/4KcfwmsMLG — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 24, 2026

Mensah would finish with 31-27, throwing for 387 yards with four touchdowns. Toney would catch three of the four touchdowns, breaking his own Hurricanes single-game record, with the other going to freshman tight end Gavin Mueller.

Miami's offense would remain confident and go for a fourth-and-short, and a home run-happy Mensah would miss his chance to run for a first down or dump it off, giving the Panthers some momentum and pushing them to score the first points of the game.

Miami would go and crush the slight white light the Panthers would see, scoring 21 straight points before another touchdown response.

Miami's defense was led by freshman star JJ Dunnigan, whose impact was felt throughout the game. Defensively, UM would finish with two sacks, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. They would also limit the Panthers to under 100 rushing yards, but the secondary would be attacked consistently.

The legend himself Ed Reed in the building, wearing a Sean Taylor jersey 🧡💚 pic.twitter.com/XH4UgO5S1e — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) October 24, 2026

Miami's would go and pull its starters after the first drive in the fourth quarter after scoring 52 points.

Next, Miami will travel on the road to take on a red-hot North Carolina for the ultimate trap game.

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