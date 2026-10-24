No. 1 Miami Continues Throwback Trend Drowning Pitt In Crushing Performance
In this story:
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Throwback uniforms on, and it instantly felt like old times with Miami being the No. 1 team in the country and dragging another team offensively and defensively.
No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) continues its path to an undefeated season with another Heisman-like performance from both Malachi Toney and Darian Mensh. Moreover, the Hurricanes' defense stood stout, aside from the consistent Hail Mary scare at the end of the first half.
Furthermore, this style of game was what the Hurricanes wanted to prove they could have. They can run the ball with freshmen Javian Mallory and Mark Fletcher Jr. while also having more than just Toney play at an elite level.
Miami would start its offensive onslaught by scoring 10 points while controlling the clock. UM's offense has complained about leaving points on the board, and even with another high-scoring performance, the offensive line consistently put them behind the sticks, frustrating Mario Cristobal.
However, it never slowed the scoring down. Miami had a point to prove by being the No. 1 team in the country, scoring again on the back of Miami's freshman back, Mallory.
Mallory would finish his afternoon with seven rushes for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Miami would rush for under 100 yards, but its passing attack would still be elite.
Mensah would finish with 31-27, throwing for 387 yards with four touchdowns. Toney would catch three of the four touchdowns, breaking his own Hurricanes single-game record, with the other going to freshman tight end Gavin Mueller.
Miami's offense would remain confident and go for a fourth-and-short, and a home run-happy Mensah would miss his chance to run for a first down or dump it off, giving the Panthers some momentum and pushing them to score the first points of the game.
Miami would go and crush the slight white light the Panthers would see, scoring 21 straight points before another touchdown response.
Miami's defense was led by freshman star JJ Dunnigan, whose impact was felt throughout the game. Defensively, UM would finish with two sacks, four tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. They would also limit the Panthers to under 100 rushing yards, but the secondary would be attacked consistently.
Miami's would go and pull its starters after the first drive in the fourth quarter after scoring 52 points.
Next, Miami will travel on the road to take on a red-hot North Carolina for the ultimate trap game.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest news.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5